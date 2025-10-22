Centre's 'Ashtalakshmi Darshan' To Strengthen Northeast Connect, Says Scindia
Under the student exchange programme, 3200 students from across the country will visit Northeastern States over the next 5 years, reports ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy.
New Delhi: Admitting the fact that not many people of mainland India are aware of the northeast, the central government has initiated Ashtalakshmi Darshan Program (visiting eight North Eastern States) under which around 3200 students from across the country will visit the region over the next five years.
Disclosing this to ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview, Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya M Scindia said, “Under the Ashtalakshmi Darshan, students from different states of the country would visit the northeast for a duration of two weeks.
During these two weeks, the students will attend classes in colleges and universities of the region for five days a week and they will spend the weekends at a nearby village.
During two weeks, the students will visit universities and institutions and foster cultural exposure and integration. The student exchange program will be launched in November or December, and 100 students will be sent to the region in each batch. “For this programme, the government is doing the groundwork so that the tie-ups between colleges and universities are completed,” Scindia said.
Similarly, a batch of 100 students from the region was sent to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), so that they can gain learn first-hand experience about the space programme of India. “More such batches will be sent to the ISRO in the coming days,” Scindia said. Excerpts of the interview:
ETB: Is there any major change in the approach of the central government for the overall development of the Northeastern region?
Scindia: Northeast has become the growth engine for India. The Northeast today represents the spirit of a new India—empowered, connected, and future-ready. The central government has adopted an “all government approach” for an inclusive growth of the region.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the northeast more than 70 times, which is more than all previous Prime Ministers taken together, while central ministers of the NDA government have visited the northeast more than 700 times.
ETB: What is the role of the task force set up for the development of the region?
Scindia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid stress on the overall development of the region, and that is why the Northeast has become the bridge towards the east and southeast.
Eight high-level task forces have been formed to chalk out plans for key sectors of the region. One chief minister is the head of each task force, and other chief ministers of the region are members.
The task force will chalk out plans for the development of key sectors like agriculture, handloom and handicrafts, tourism, investment, sports, north east economic corridor, protein self-reliance and infrastructure.
Development of these key sectors is crucial for the economic development of the region.
ETB: What is your take on the central allocation for the northeastern region?
Scindia: There has been a fivefold increase in central allocation to the region during the time of the NDA government.
The DoNER Ministry has achieved its highest-ever expenditure of Rs 3,447.71 crore in FY 2024–25, marking a 74.4 per cent increase over the previous year and more than 200 per cent growth in three years. This performance reflects the centre's emphasis on fiscal discipline, digital monitoring, and timely delivery.
Weekly review mechanisms, four-instalment fund releases, and digital tracking through the Poorvottar Vikas Setu portal have brought transparency and efficiency, resulting in 97 per cent project inspection coverage and 91 per cent operationalisation of completed projects.
The central government had organised the North East Investment Summit, in which investment worth Rs 4.5 lakh crore was promised by both private and public sector organisations.
ETB: What does Northeast stand for in terms of the development in the connectivity sector?
Scindia: The total length of the national highway in the region increased manifold, while the number of active airports increased from nine to 17. Five state capitals are connected by railways, and two more will be connected soon. Rs 80,000 crore is being spent on the development of railways in the region.
Sela tunnel and Dr Bhupen Hazarika Setu are engineering marvels, while AIIMS has already started functioning, and an IIM is coming up.
ETB: Recently your ministry has identified 8 USPs and 8 iconic tourism destinations in the northeast. Tell us about that.
Scindia: Along with the help of the chief ministers of all northeastern states, we have identified the USPs of their respective states which can be marketed worldwide. And similarly, we have also identified eight tourism destinations in the region.
The eight USPs of the northeast are: Muga Silk of Assam, Lakadong Turmeric of Meghalaya, Polo from Manipur, Organic Farming from Sikkim, and Queen Pineapple of Tripura—to promote its identity.
Similarly, eight iconic tourism destinations in the region include: Kaziranga (Assam), Ziro (Arunachal Pradesh), Sohra (Meghalaya), Thenzawl Mizoram), Matabari (Tripura), Kisama (Nagaland), Namchi (Sikkim), and Moirang (Manipur).
We will also utilize the tourism potential of the northeast in a private partnership mode so that with the active participation of central and state governments as well as private parties, there should be end-to-end solutions for tourists, including hotels, travels, tour guides, etc.
ETB: How do you address the issues affecting the development projects in the region?
Scindia: The Ministry of DoNER has been transformed into a single-window facilitator between northeastern States and Central ministries to address issues affecting development projects in the region. Inter-ministerial facilitation mechanism was created to expedite infrastructure projects facing regulatory hurdles.
DoNER Ministry coordinated land acquisition and design approvals with the Meghalaya government and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, fast-tracking environmental clearances from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and securing Ministry of Defence approval for advance working permission for airport works plan.
