ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre's 'Ashtalakshmi Darshan' To Strengthen Northeast Connect, Says Scindia

New Delhi: Admitting the fact that not many people of mainland India are aware of the northeast, the central government has initiated Ashtalakshmi Darshan Program (visiting eight North Eastern States) under which around 3200 students from across the country will visit the region over the next five years.

Disclosing this to ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview, Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya M Scindia said, “Under the Ashtalakshmi Darshan, students from different states of the country would visit the northeast for a duration of two weeks.

During these two weeks, the students will attend classes in colleges and universities of the region for five days a week and they will spend the weekends at a nearby village.

During two weeks, the students will visit universities and institutions and foster cultural exposure and integration. The student exchange program will be launched in November or December, and 100 students will be sent to the region in each batch. “For this programme, the government is doing the groundwork so that the tie-ups between colleges and universities are completed,” Scindia said.

Similarly, a batch of 100 students from the region was sent to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), so that they can gain learn first-hand experience about the space programme of India. “More such batches will be sent to the ISRO in the coming days,” Scindia said. Excerpts of the interview:

ETB: Is there any major change in the approach of the central government for the overall development of the Northeastern region?

Scindia: Northeast has become the growth engine for India. The Northeast today represents the spirit of a new India—empowered, connected, and future-ready. The central government has adopted an “all government approach” for an inclusive growth of the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the northeast more than 70 times, which is more than all previous Prime Ministers taken together, while central ministers of the NDA government have visited the northeast more than 700 times.

ETB: What is the role of the task force set up for the development of the region?

Scindia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid stress on the overall development of the region, and that is why the Northeast has become the bridge towards the east and southeast.

Eight high-level task forces have been formed to chalk out plans for key sectors of the region. One chief minister is the head of each task force, and other chief ministers of the region are members.

The task force will chalk out plans for the development of key sectors like agriculture, handloom and handicrafts, tourism, investment, sports, north east economic corridor, protein self-reliance and infrastructure.

Development of these key sectors is crucial for the economic development of the region.

ETB: What is your take on the central allocation for the northeastern region?

Scindia: There has been a fivefold increase in central allocation to the region during the time of the NDA government.