ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Launches AI-Powered Weather Forecasting Systems To Deliver Hyperlocal Services

New Delhi: In a major push towards modernising weather forecasting infrastructure, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday launched two advanced forecasting systems powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), aimed at delivering hyper-local and impact-based weather information across the country.

The two new products — Forecast of Monsoon Advance over Different Parts of the Country and High Spatial Resolution Rainfall Forecast for Uttar Pradesh — were launched in New Delhi as pilot services under the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES). The initiatives are expected to significantly strengthen agriculture planning, disaster management, water resource management and public services.

Addressing the launch event, Singh said India has incorporated AI into weather forecasting for the first time, marking a major shift from conventional forecasting systems towards technology-driven, decision-support weather services.

"Nearly 70 to 80% of India's rainfall remains uncertain. This is why advanced AI-powered forecasting systems are extremely important," the Minister said, highlighting the growing need for accurate and timely weather prediction amid changing climate patterns and rising extreme weather events.

The systems have been jointly developed by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, and the National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting (NCMRWF).

The ministry said the system will provide probabilistic forecasts on the progression of the southwest monsoon every Wednesday, up to four weeks in advance. The product has been designed to support farmers across 16 states and more than 3,000 sub-districts through the dissemination network of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare.

Officials said the forecasting model combines AI-based techniques, extended-range prediction systems and statistical methods to generate operationally useful forecasts that can assist farmers in planning sowing, irrigation and crop management activities.

Singh said the High Spatial Resolution Rainfall Forecast for Uttar Pradesh has been developed as a pilot service to generate rainfall forecasts at one km spatial resolution up to 10 days in advance. The system uses advanced AI-driven downscaling techniques and integrates data from Automatic Rain Gauges (ARGs), Automatic Weather Stations (AWSs), Doppler Weather Radars and satellite-based rainfall datasets, he added.