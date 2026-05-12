Centre Launches AI-Powered Weather Forecasting Systems To Deliver Hyperlocal Services
Union Minister for Earth Sciences Jintendra Singh said the incorporation of AI marks a major shift from conventional systems towards technology-driven and decision-support weather services.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 7:13 PM IST
New Delhi: In a major push towards modernising weather forecasting infrastructure, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday launched two advanced forecasting systems powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), aimed at delivering hyper-local and impact-based weather information across the country.
The two new products — Forecast of Monsoon Advance over Different Parts of the Country and High Spatial Resolution Rainfall Forecast for Uttar Pradesh — were launched in New Delhi as pilot services under the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES). The initiatives are expected to significantly strengthen agriculture planning, disaster management, water resource management and public services.
Addressing the launch event, Singh said India has incorporated AI into weather forecasting for the first time, marking a major shift from conventional forecasting systems towards technology-driven, decision-support weather services.
"Nearly 70 to 80% of India's rainfall remains uncertain. This is why advanced AI-powered forecasting systems are extremely important," the Minister said, highlighting the growing need for accurate and timely weather prediction amid changing climate patterns and rising extreme weather events.
The systems have been jointly developed by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, and the National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting (NCMRWF).
The ministry said the system will provide probabilistic forecasts on the progression of the southwest monsoon every Wednesday, up to four weeks in advance. The product has been designed to support farmers across 16 states and more than 3,000 sub-districts through the dissemination network of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare.
Officials said the forecasting model combines AI-based techniques, extended-range prediction systems and statistical methods to generate operationally useful forecasts that can assist farmers in planning sowing, irrigation and crop management activities.
Singh said the High Spatial Resolution Rainfall Forecast for Uttar Pradesh has been developed as a pilot service to generate rainfall forecasts at one km spatial resolution up to 10 days in advance. The system uses advanced AI-driven downscaling techniques and integrates data from Automatic Rain Gauges (ARGs), Automatic Weather Stations (AWSs), Doppler Weather Radars and satellite-based rainfall datasets, he added.
"Such highly localised forecasting services would benefit multiple sectors, including agriculture, renewable energy, urban planning, water resources, infrastructure and disaster response systems. Farmers will now be able to take more informed decisions regarding sowing, irrigation, crop protection and harvesting with much greater local precision," Singh said.
Highlighting India's rapid progress in weather forecasting over the past decade, the Minister said the country's meteorological infrastructure has undergone a significant transformation."India had only around 16 to 17 Doppler Weather Radars nearly a decade ago, whereas the number has now increased to nearly 50. Another 50 radars are planned under the Mission Mausam programme. Expansion of radar networks, automatic weather stations, digital dissemination systems and high-performance computing facilities has considerably improved forecast accuracy and strengthened early warning systems nationwide.
Singh said forecast accuracy for severe weather events has improved by nearly 40% during the last decade. "Cyclone track, intensity, and landfall predictions for 72 hours have also improved by around 30 to 35% over the last five years, while seasonal forecasting errors have reduced significantly," he added.
The minister emphasised that climate change and increasingly erratic weather conditions require forecasting systems that are not only scientifically advanced but also capable of supporting real-time administrative decisions and public preparedness.
He also highlighted the government's efforts to improve last-mile connectivity of weather advisories through multiple communication channels, including mobile applications, SMS alerts, WhatsApp services, television broadcasts and Kisan portals.
M Ravichandran, secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, said the newly launched systems are stakeholder-driven forecasting services developed in response to growing demand for highly localised weather information from agriculture and other sectors. "While the Uttar Pradesh rainfall forecasting model is currently being implemented as a pilot project, similar high-resolution services are expected to gradually expand to other parts of the country as observational infrastructure continues to improve," he added.
Terming the launch another major step towards building a climate-resilient and digitally empowered weather service ecosystem, Singh said scientific advancements in weather forecasting must directly contribute to public welfare, economic planning and disaster risk reduction across India.
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