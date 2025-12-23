ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Issues Show Cause Notices To 6 TPPs For Non-compliance Of Biomass Co-firing Norms

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) on Tuesday said it has issued show cause notices to six coal-based Thermal Power Plants (TPPs) located within a radius of 300 km of Delhi for non-compliance with the mandatory provisions relating to co-firing of pellets or briquettes made from crop residue.

The action by the CAQM under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change follows a detailed review of compliance status for the FY 2024–25, based on data provided by the Union Ministry of Power.

The Environment (Utilisation of Crop Residue by Thermal Power Plants) Rules, 2023 mandate all coal-based TPPs to utilise a minimum 5 percent blend of biomass pellets or briquettes made of crop residue along with coal, with a minimum threshold of more than 3 percent co-firing prescribed for FY 2024–25 to avoid imposition of Environmental Compensation (EC), as per the CAQM.

These statutory provisions were notified with the objective of promoting ex-situ management of paddy straw, reducing incidents of stubble burning, and mitigating air pollution in NCR and Adjoining Areas. The Commission has, since 2021, issued multiple statutory directions and has consistently monitored implementation through periodic reviews and inspections, it said.

Despite these measures, the compliance status of the following TPPs has been found to be unsatisfactory during FY 2024-25, with biomass co-firing levels remaining well below the mandated thresholds. Consequently, show cause notices proposing imposition of EC have been issued to the 6 TPPs, including Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL – Vedanta), Mansa, Punjab and Panipat Thermal Power Station (PTPS), Panipat, Haryana, as per the CAQM.

The total EC proposed across these 6 TPPs amounts to approximately Rs 61.85 crore.