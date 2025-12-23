Centre Issues Show Cause Notices To 6 TPPs For Non-compliance Of Biomass Co-firing Norms
Published : December 23, 2025 at 9:07 PM IST
New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) on Tuesday said it has issued show cause notices to six coal-based Thermal Power Plants (TPPs) located within a radius of 300 km of Delhi for non-compliance with the mandatory provisions relating to co-firing of pellets or briquettes made from crop residue.
The action by the CAQM under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change follows a detailed review of compliance status for the FY 2024–25, based on data provided by the Union Ministry of Power.
The Environment (Utilisation of Crop Residue by Thermal Power Plants) Rules, 2023 mandate all coal-based TPPs to utilise a minimum 5 percent blend of biomass pellets or briquettes made of crop residue along with coal, with a minimum threshold of more than 3 percent co-firing prescribed for FY 2024–25 to avoid imposition of Environmental Compensation (EC), as per the CAQM.
These statutory provisions were notified with the objective of promoting ex-situ management of paddy straw, reducing incidents of stubble burning, and mitigating air pollution in NCR and Adjoining Areas. The Commission has, since 2021, issued multiple statutory directions and has consistently monitored implementation through periodic reviews and inspections, it said.
Despite these measures, the compliance status of the following TPPs has been found to be unsatisfactory during FY 2024-25, with biomass co-firing levels remaining well below the mandated thresholds. Consequently, show cause notices proposing imposition of EC have been issued to the 6 TPPs, including Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL – Vedanta), Mansa, Punjab and Panipat Thermal Power Station (PTPS), Panipat, Haryana, as per the CAQM.
The total EC proposed across these 6 TPPs amounts to approximately Rs 61.85 crore.
"Since issuance of Direction No. 42, the Commission has intensively reviewed the matter with all concerned stakeholders, including TPPs. Observing a huge lag in compliance and directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, the Commission in early 2024 issued Notices u/s 14 of the CAQM Act, 2021 to 4 TPPs whose performance was consistently poor since the exercise was started," it said.
The Commission said it also flagged the concern before 7 TPPs and all concerned authorities for immediate measures to comply with the Environment (Utilisation of Crop Residue by Thermal Power Plants) Rules, 2023. Even a Committee was constituted for examining the representations of non-compliant TPPs (if any) for the period of FY 2024-25.
The concerned TPPs have been directed to submit their written explanations within 15 days from the date of issue of the show cause notices, failing which further action shall be initiated in accordance with the provisions of the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act, 2021, including action under Section 14 of the Act, it said.
The Commission has reiterated that biomass co-firing in TPPs is a critical intervention for effective ex-situ management of crop residue and for the reduction of air pollution in NCR and Adjoining Areas.
It said it shall continue to pursue strict enforcement of statutory directions to ensure timely and sustained compliance by all regulated entities.