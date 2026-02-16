ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Issues Directives To Different State Governments In Northern India To Prevent Burning Of Wheat Stubble

By Santu Das

New Delhi: In view of the upcoming wheat harvesting season, the Central government has asked different state governments, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab, to take various steps to control air pollution resulting from the burning of wheat straw.

Northern India, especially Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), encounters air pollution issues throughout the year, with stubble burning activities exacerbating the pollution during the harvesting season. The burning of crop residues not only affects the air quality in the region but also has repercussions on the local air quality in the areas where it occurs.

The burning of wheat stubble is a significant concern due to its detrimental effects on air quality.

Fire Incidents Recorded During Wheat Harvesting Season

According to the standard protocol established by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)/ Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), the number of fire incidents recorded during the last wheat harvesting season (from April 1 to May 31, 2025) in Punjab, Haryana, and the NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh were 10,207, 1,832, and 259, respectively.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and Adjoining areas, under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in its recent order issued to the respective state governments, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat said that since its inception, it has been deliberating on the paddy stubble burning issue with key stakeholders including different academic and knowledge institutions in this regard.

It mentioned that Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh have been formulating and updating their State-specific Annual Action Plans for the prevention and control of paddy stubble burning on a year-to-year basis.

Pointing out that it has identified prevention and control of paddy stubble burning as a priority area, the CAQM said it has issued directions for the elimination of paddy stubble burning, and States have been implementing the same.

"The matter of wheat stubble burning was deliberated in the 26th meeting of the Commission held on December 22, 2025, and subsequent meetings held with the State Governments of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, wherein the state governments presented their respective plans of action. The Commission advised these states to update and refine the Action Plans," read the letter.