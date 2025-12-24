Centre Issues Directives To States For Complete Ban On Grant Of Any New Mining Leases In Aravallis
Published : December 24, 2025 at 10:14 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Wednesday said it has issued directions to states for a complete ban on the grant of any new mining leases in the Aravallis.
The Ministry said this is a major step towards conservation and protection of the entire Aravalli Range stretching from Delhi to Gujarat from illegal mining.
This prohibition applies uniformly across the entire Aravalli landscape and is intended to preserve the integrity of the range. The directions are aimed at safeguarding the Aravallis as a continuous geological ridge extending from Gujarat to the National Capital Region (NCR), and at stopping all unregulated mining activities, it said.
The Ministry said it has also directed the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) to identify additional areas/zones in the entire Aravallis, where mining should be prohibited, over and above the areas already prohibited for mining by the Centre, based on ecological, geological and landscape-level considerations.
"ICFRE has been directed to undertake this exercise while preparing a comprehensive, science-based Management Plan for Sustainable Mining (MPSM) for the entire Aravalli region. The Plan, which will be placed in the public domain for wide stakeholder consultation, will assess the cumulative environmental impact and ecological carrying capacity, identify ecologically sensitive and conservation-critical areas, and lay down measures for restoration and rehabilitation," it said.
The Ministry said this exercise by the Centre would further enlarge the coverage of areas protected and prohibited from mining in the entire Aravallis, keeping in mind the local topography, ecology and biodiversity.
The Centre has also directed that for the mines already in operation, the State Governments concerned shall ensure strict compliance with all environmental safeguards and in conformity with the Supreme Court’s order. Ongoing mining activities are to be regulated stringently, with additional restrictions, to ensure environmental protection and adherence to sustainable mining practices, it said.
The Government of India stands fully committed towards long-term protection of the Aravalli ecosystem, recognising its critical role in preventing desertification, conserving biodiversity, recharging aquifers, and providing environmental services for the region, it added.
The Aravalli hills and ranges are among India’s oldest geological formations, stretching from Delhi through Haryana, Rajasthan, and into Gujarat. They have been recognised across 37 districts by state governments, with their ecological role noted as a natural barrier against northern desertification and a protector of biodiversity and water recharge.