Centre Issues Directives To States For Complete Ban On Grant Of Any New Mining Leases In Aravallis

The ministry, under Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, stated that the prohibition applies uniformly across the entire Aravalli landscape and is intended to preserve the integrity of the range. ( Representational Image/IANS )

By Santu Das

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Wednesday said it has issued directions to states for a complete ban on the grant of any new mining leases in the Aravallis.

The Ministry said this is a major step towards conservation and protection of the entire Aravalli Range stretching from Delhi to Gujarat from illegal mining.

This prohibition applies uniformly across the entire Aravalli landscape and is intended to preserve the integrity of the range. The directions are aimed at safeguarding the Aravallis as a continuous geological ridge extending from Gujarat to the National Capital Region (NCR), and at stopping all unregulated mining activities, it said.

The Ministry said it has also directed the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) to identify additional areas/zones in the entire Aravallis, where mining should be prohibited, over and above the areas already prohibited for mining by the Centre, based on ecological, geological and landscape-level considerations.