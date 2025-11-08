ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Invested Rs 21,000 Cr In Northeast's Education Sector In 11 Years: Sitharaman

Gohpur: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday claimed that the central government has invested Rs 21,000 crore in the education sector in the Northeast in the last 11 years. Connectivity has also received a boost in the region during the period, with new states put on the railway map and several greenfield airports constructed, she added.

Sitharaman, who was on a two-day visit to Assam since Friday, was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the state's first university focussed on technical and vocational education and training at Bholaguri in Gohpur in Biswanath district. The 'Swahid Kanaklata Barua State University' will be built at a cost of Rs 415 crore on a total area of 241 acres, with a built-up area of 7 lakh sq ft.

"Since 2014, the Centre has invested Rs 21,000 crore in the education sector in the Northeast. Over 850 new schools have been opened. The first AIIMS in the region has become operational, and over 200 new skill development institutes have been operationalised. The country's first sports university is also coming up in the region," Sitharaman said.

In Assam alone, 15 new medical colleges have been built, while South Asia's largest cancer care centre is coming up in the state and the state will also soon have the region's second IIM, she added.

"To boost the education sector, the Centre is working in coordination with the state governments of the region," the Union minister said.