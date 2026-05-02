Loud Ring On Phone: Nationwide Cell Broadcast Alert System Launch Evokes Mixed Reactions
Test alerts labeled “Extremely severe” startled many users, especially those unaware that such messages could be drills.
Published : May 2, 2026 at 6:09 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre’s initiative of rolling out nationwide cell broadcast alerts evoked mixed reactions on Saturday particularly from elderly citizens, house wives and those unfamiliar with smartphone technology.
“I was alone at home when my phone suddenly made a loud alarm I had never heard before. The message said ‘extremely severe alert’—I thought something terrible had happened,” said 70-year-old Shanti Devi, a resident of West Delhi. “I was tense and confused as I didn’t know it was just a test,” she said.
However, Shanti Devi was not the only person surprised by the cell broadcast alerts. Even septuagenarian Malay Das was unprepared to receive such a message on his phone.
“I was watching TV. Suddenly, I got an emergency siren on my mobile and I thought something bad happened. When I opened my mobile, I saw the alert message,” said Das, a resident of Noida.
What surprised Das was the fact that several fire incidents had taken place in high rise buildings in the national capital region (NCR) area in the last few days. “I thought something of that sort (fire incident) had taken place,” said Das.
On paper, the system is designed as a life-saving tool—delivering instant warnings about natural disasters or emergencies directly to mobile phones, even without internet connectivity. However, recent test alerts labeled “Extremely severe” startled many users, especially those unaware that such messages could be drills.
For many elderly citizens, the sudden, high-decibel alarm—often overriding silent mode—creates confusion and panic rather than reassurance, highlighting a significant digital literacy gap among people living in India’s urban and rural areas.
Ramesh Mishra, 72, from Noida’s Dadri village, described the experience as “frightening and disorienting.” He said, “I don’t use many smartphone features. When this alert came, I thought it was some kind of attack or war warning. There was no one to immediately explain it to me.”
Experts say such reactions highlight a critical gap between technological implementation and public awareness. While the cell broadcast system is globally recognized as an effective emergency communication tool, its success depends heavily on prior public education.
Renowned digital expert, Golak Kumar Simili said that technology alone cannot ensure safety. “If people don’t understand what the alert means or how to respond, it can create panic instead of preparedness—especially among vulnerable groups like the elderly,” he said. In many cases, according to Simili, language and accessibility also play a role.
“Though alerts are increasingly being sent in multiple languages, the formatting and urgency of the message can still be overwhelming for those not accustomed to digital interfaces,” he said.
In such cases, family members often become the first line of reassurance. “My father called me immediately after receiving the alert, asking if he should leave the house,” said Diptesh Meghamalla, an IT professional. He said, “There needs to be more clarity and awareness so people don’t panic.”
Officials have maintained that these alerts are essential for building a robust early warning system, particularly in a disaster-prone country like India. They emphasize that test messages are necessary to ensure system readiness.
Experts suggest that advance public notices, awareness campaigns, and simpler messaging could significantly reduce confusion. “Even a line at the top saying ‘TEST ALERT’ in bold could make a big difference,” said Simili.
As India moves toward more tech-driven public safety systems, the mixed response from today’s drill shows that the challenge lies not just in reaching every phone—but in ensuring every citizen understands what that message means, said Gautam Saha, another IT expert.
Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, launched the Cell Broadcast Alert System on Saturday, developed with the support of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). The advanced system is designed to deliver critical information on disasters, emergencies, and public safety directly to citizens’ mobile phones in real time.
As part of the rollout, a nationwide test was successfully conducted earlier in the day, during which mobile users across the country received emergency alert messages accompanied by a loud alarm tone and flashing text.
“In collaboration with the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), the Ministry of Telecommunications has started a cell broadcasting solution through the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT). In case of any natural disaster in the country, to save the lives of our people, a confluence of human resources and technology has been done today. C-DOT conducted the Indian government's most special R&D, and through the cell broadcasting solution, an atmanirbhar solution was sent to all Indians in 21 different languages,” said Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia against the backdrop of a pan-India testing of an indigenous cell broadcast system for rapid disaster alerts.