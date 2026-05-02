ETV Bharat / bharat

Loud Ring On Phone: Nationwide Cell Broadcast Alert System Launch Evokes Mixed Reactions

New Delhi: The Centre’s initiative of rolling out nationwide cell broadcast alerts evoked mixed reactions on Saturday particularly from elderly citizens, house wives and those unfamiliar with smartphone technology.

“I was alone at home when my phone suddenly made a loud alarm I had never heard before. The message said ‘extremely severe alert’—I thought something terrible had happened,” said 70-year-old Shanti Devi, a resident of West Delhi. “I was tense and confused as I didn’t know it was just a test,” she said.

However, Shanti Devi was not the only person surprised by the cell broadcast alerts. Even septuagenarian Malay Das was unprepared to receive such a message on his phone.

“I was watching TV. Suddenly, I got an emergency siren on my mobile and I thought something bad happened. When I opened my mobile, I saw the alert message,” said Das, a resident of Noida.

What surprised Das was the fact that several fire incidents had taken place in high rise buildings in the national capital region (NCR) area in the last few days. “I thought something of that sort (fire incident) had taken place,” said Das.

On paper, the system is designed as a life-saving tool—delivering instant warnings about natural disasters or emergencies directly to mobile phones, even without internet connectivity. However, recent test alerts labeled “Extremely severe” startled many users, especially those unaware that such messages could be drills.

For many elderly citizens, the sudden, high-decibel alarm—often overriding silent mode—creates confusion and panic rather than reassurance, highlighting a significant digital literacy gap among people living in India’s urban and rural areas.

Ramesh Mishra, 72, from Noida’s Dadri village, described the experience as “frightening and disorienting.” He said, “I don’t use many smartphone features. When this alert came, I thought it was some kind of attack or war warning. There was no one to immediately explain it to me.”

Experts say such reactions highlight a critical gap between technological implementation and public awareness. While the cell broadcast system is globally recognized as an effective emergency communication tool, its success depends heavily on prior public education.