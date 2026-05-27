Centre In SC Seeks Transfer Of Pleas Against Transgender Law From High Courts
The Centre urges the Supreme Court to transfer all high court challenges against the Transgender Rights Amendment Act, 2026, to prevent conflicting judicial rulings.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 27, 2026 at 3:42 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking to consolidate and transfer all pending challenges against the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) (Amendment) Act, 2026, from various high courts to the top court.
The apex court earlier this month sought a response from the Centre regarding separate petitions filed directly before it challenging the constitutional validity of the Act. Today, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the matter before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. Mehta requested the bench for the urgent listing of the transfer petitions on Friday.
Mehta said, "We have filed transfer petitions to bring the challenges against the Transgender Amendment Act to this court…". Mehta said that if the petitions are listed on Friday and notice is issued, then the government can request the high courts to defer their proceedings.
He said that since multiple high courts are currently seized of the matter, there is a significant risk of "divergent views" and conflicting judicial rulings on the validity of the federal legislation.
However, the CJI appeared reluctant to urgently list the matter for hearing. The CJI said the apex court often benefits from the foundational legal reasoning provided by provincial courts.
"Sometimes we can have the advantage of a high court view as well," the CJI said. Mehta requested the bench to urgently list the matter. After hearing Mehta’s submissions, the CJI said he will see.
The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) (Amendment) Act, 2026, has come under intense legal scrutiny from human rights activists and members of the LGBTQ+ community. The primary bone of contention is the removal of the concept of "self-identification" of gender, a right previously upheld by the Supreme Court in its landmark NALSA judgment.
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