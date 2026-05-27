ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre In SC Seeks Transfer Of Pleas Against Transgender Law From High Courts

New Delhi: The Centre moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking to consolidate and transfer all pending challenges against the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) (Amendment) Act, 2026, from various high courts to the top court.

The apex court earlier this month sought a response from the Centre regarding separate petitions filed directly before it challenging the constitutional validity of the Act. Today, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the matter before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. Mehta requested the bench for the urgent listing of the transfer petitions on Friday.

Mehta said, "We have filed transfer petitions to bring the challenges against the Transgender Amendment Act to this court…". Mehta said that if the petitions are listed on Friday and notice is issued, then the government can request the high courts to defer their proceedings.

He said that since multiple high courts are currently seized of the matter, there is a significant risk of "divergent views" and conflicting judicial rulings on the validity of the federal legislation.