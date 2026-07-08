ETV Bharat / bharat

'July's Above-Normal Rains Reduces Deficit To 12%': Centre Suggests El Nino Might Not Cut Rainfall

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday said that the rainfall deficit has come down to 12 per cent, with the first week of July recording above-normal monsoon activity, and asserted that an El Niño year may not necessarily lead to below-normal rainfall.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that in the context of the progress of the kharif season and the possible impact of El Niño on other sectors of the economy, a high-level review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, PK Mishra, to review and take stock of the preparedness measures undertaken in this regard.

According to a press release issued by the Prime Minister's Office, secretaries and senior officials of more than fifteen Ministries including Agriculture, Power, Co-operation, Drinking Water and Sanitation, Health and Family Welfare, Economic Affairs, Animal Husbandry, Rural Development, Earth Sciences, Agricultural Research and Education, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Information & Broadcasting, Consumer Affairs, Financial Services, Fertilizers and Central Water Commission were present.

At the outset of the meeting, officials of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) presented the overall rainfall situation from June to July 7, while its director general provided an update on the status of monsoon coverage in the country and the possible impact of El Niño. There was a delay in the onset of monsoon by about 10 days in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

"However, with rainfall till July 7, the all-India deficit is down to -12 per cent. The first week of July has shown above-normal monsoon. Weak to moderate El Niño is expected in July and August," the PMO statement said. It was also mentioned that an El Niño year may not necessarily lead to deficient rainfall below normal during that year.

The situation is being continuously monitored since July receives more than 30 per cent of the monsoon season's rainfall, it said in the statement. Union Agriculture Secretary made a detailed presentation on the preparedness for the possible impact of El Niño during the kharif season.

Weekly meetings of the Crop Weather Watch group, along with states, are being convened to monitor rainfall, reservoir storage, crop sowing, input availability, market trends, and emerging pest and disease situations, to enable timely decision-making and contingency response.

District Agriculture Contingency Plans have been updated for 262 vulnerable districts and Standard Operating Procedures for "Managing El Nino Risks in Indian Agriculture" have been issued by the Indian Council for Agricultural Research for Krishi Vigyan Kendras in the districts.