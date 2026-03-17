ETV Bharat / bharat

It's Win-Win, Centre Has Extended Hand For Meaningful Dialogue: Wangchuk On His Release

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk released from Jodhpur central jail after the Union government decided to revoke his detention with immediate effect on Saturday, March 14, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: In his first public remarks after being released from jail, activist Sonam Wangchuk on Tuesday termed the revocation of his detention under NSA a "win-win" development and said the Centre has extended its hand to build trust for a meaningful dialogue with the people of Ladakh.

Addressing a press conference here along with his wife and HIAL co-founder Gitanjali J Angmo, Wangchuk said the protests in Ladakh have been aimed solely at initiating a constructive dialogue process.

"We were sure of a victory in the court, but a win was not enough. I wanted a win-win," he said. He described the government's move as an "extending of hand to build trust and to facilitate meaningful, constructive dialogue".

"They have offered a constructive, meaningful dialogue. This is what we have wanted, and we had to struggle so much, walk to Delhi, sit on 'anshan' (fast). All movements in Ladakh are for starting the dialogue process," he said.

"Usually, you see people picking up guns and the government appealing for dialogue. Here, people are urging the government to start a dialogue," he said.