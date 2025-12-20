ETV Bharat / bharat

Modi Govt Bulldozed MGNREGA, Attacked Interests Of Poor People: Sonia Gandhi On VB-G RAM G Bill

New Delhi: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Saturday slammed the Modi government for "bulldozing" MGNREGA and said by changing its structure "arbitrarily without discussion or consultation", the Centre had "attacked" the interests of crores of poor people.

In a video statement on VB-G RAM G Bill replacing MGNREGA, Gandhi said that over the past 11 years, the Modi government has made "every attempt to weaken MGNREGA, despite it being a lifeline for the poor during COVID".

"Recently, the government bulldozed MGNREGA, removed not only Mahatma Gandhi's name but also changed its structure arbitrarily without discussion or consultation. By weakening this law, the Modi government has attacked the interests of crores of farmers, workers and the landless rural poor," she said.

The Congress leader said that she remembers vividly how 20 years ago, when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister, the MGNREGA Act was passed in Parliament by consensus.