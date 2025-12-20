Modi Govt Bulldozed MGNREGA, Attacked Interests Of Poor People: Sonia Gandhi On VB-G RAM G Bill
Published : December 20, 2025 at 3:59 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Saturday slammed the Modi government for "bulldozing" MGNREGA and said by changing its structure "arbitrarily without discussion or consultation", the Centre had "attacked" the interests of crores of poor people.
In a video statement on VB-G RAM G Bill replacing MGNREGA, Gandhi said that over the past 11 years, the Modi government has made "every attempt to weaken MGNREGA, despite it being a lifeline for the poor during COVID".
"Recently, the government bulldozed MGNREGA, removed not only Mahatma Gandhi's name but also changed its structure arbitrarily without discussion or consultation. By weakening this law, the Modi government has attacked the interests of crores of farmers, workers and the landless rural poor," she said.
— Congress (@INCIndia) December 20, 2025
मुझे आज भी याद है, 20 साल पहले डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह जी प्रधानमंत्री थे, तब संसद में मनरेगा कानून आम राय से पास किया गया था। यह ऐसा क्रांतिकारी कदम था, जिसका फायदा करोड़ों ग्रामीण परिवारों को मिला था। खासतौर पर वंचित, शोषित, गरीब और अतिगरीब लोगों के लिए… pic.twitter.com/mjH4CfYRVe
The Congress leader said that she remembers vividly how 20 years ago, when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister, the MGNREGA Act was passed in Parliament by consensus.
"It was such a revolutionary step, the benefits of which reached crores of rural families. Especially, it became a means of livelihood for the deprived, exploited, poor, and the poorest of the poor. Migration in search of employment—leaving behind one's soil, one's village, one's home and family—came to a halt.
A legal right to employment was provided, and along with it, gram panchayats were empowered. Through MGNREGA, a concrete step was taken toward realising the dream of an India based on Mahatma Gandhi's vision of Gram Swaraj."
She said in the current bill, who gets how much employment, where, and in what manner will be decided by the government sitting in Delhi, "far removed from ground realities".
The Congress, she said, had a major role in bringing and implementing MGNREGA, but it was never a party-specific matter. "It was a scheme connected to the national interest and the people's interest.
Calling VB-G RAM G Bill a "black law", Gandhi said that lakhs of Congress workers were ready to fight it.
"We are all ready to counter this attack. Twenty years ago, I too fought to secure the right to employment for our poor brothers and sisters; today, I remain committed to fighting against this black law. All Congress leaders like me and lakhs of workers stand with you," the Congress leader said.
