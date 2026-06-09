Centre Hands Approval Letters To 3 Foreign Universities For India Campuses
The Education Ministry said that the move is aimed at strengthening the country's bid to become a global education hub under NEP 2020
Published : June 9, 2026 at 7:32 PM IST
New Delhi: Two universities from the UK and one from Australia were granted Letters of Approval (LoAs) to establish campuses in India, the Ministry of Education announced on Tuesday. The move is aimed at strengthening the country's bid to become a global education hub under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, it said.
"In the presence of Hon'ble Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan, Letters of Approval were handed over to three globally reputed foreign universities from the UK and Australia to establish campuses in India," the ministry said on X.
In the presence of Hon’ble Union Minister for Education, Shri @dpradhanbjp, Letters of Approval were handed over to three globally reputed foreign universities from the UK and Australia to establish campuses in India.— Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) June 9, 2026
The LoAs were received by:
📌 University of Bristol, UK… pic.twitter.com/BEXGJMT4tw
The varsities granted letters were the University of Bristol and the University of York from the United Kingdom, both of which will set up campuses in Mumbai, and the University of New South Wales from Australia, which will establish its campus in Bengaluru.
"Under #NEP2020, India is advancing 'internationalisation at home' by welcoming leading global universities while also enabling Indian institutions to expand globally," the ministry said.
"With campuses in Mumbai and Bengaluru, these institutions will connect global education with India's leading knowledge, technology and innovation hotspots," it added.
The ministry said the campuses will offer courses in AI, cybersecurity, data science, finance, entrepreneurship, creative industries, immersive arts, renewable energy, health, transport, and education technology.
"This milestone reflects growing global trust in India's higher education ecosystem and strengthens the vision of making India a global knowledge hub, powering youth aspirations and the goal of Viksit Bharat," it said.
The University of Liverpool received a letter of approval earlier this month from the Education Ministry to establish its campus in Bengaluru.
The letter was handed over by higher education secretary and University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairperson Vineet Joshi to Professor Richard Grose, Provost of the University of Liverpool, Bengaluru, in the presence of Pradhan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.
The university was granted a letter of intent (LoI) on May 26, 2025, in Delhi under the UGC (Setting Up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India) Regulations, 2023, the ministry said.
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