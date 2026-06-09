ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Hands Approval Letters To 3 Foreign Universities For India Campuses

New Delhi: Two universities from the UK and one from Australia were granted Letters of Approval (LoAs) to establish campuses in India, the Ministry of Education announced on Tuesday. The move is aimed at strengthening the country's bid to become a global education hub under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, it said.

"In the presence of Hon'ble Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan, Letters of Approval were handed over to three globally reputed foreign universities from the UK and Australia to establish campuses in India," the ministry said on X.

The varsities granted letters were the University of Bristol and the University of York from the United Kingdom, both of which will set up campuses in Mumbai, and the University of New South Wales from Australia, which will establish its campus in Bengaluru.

"Under #NEP2020, India is advancing 'internationalisation at home' by welcoming leading global universities while also enabling Indian institutions to expand globally," the ministry said.