Centre Further Extends Relaxation For Use Of Alternative Fuels By Commercial Establishments In Delhi-NCR
The relaxation for switching to alternative fuels by the eateries has been extended till June 13, reports Santu Das.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 7:36 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central government has further extended the relaxation for the utilization of alternative fuels in place of natural gas by industries and commercial entities, including restaurants and hotels in Delhi and adjoining areas in its neighbouring states including Haryana and Uttar Pradesh by a month.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region and its Adjacent Areas, functioning under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, made this decision after considering the current situation arising from reported disruptions in the global energy supply due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
The extension of the relaxation in the standard list of approved fuels has been granted until June 13 for industries and commercial establishments located in the said region.
In a recent directive, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the CAQM informed about the extension of relaxation in the standard list of approved fuels.
Given the current extraordinary circumstances resulting from disruptions in the global energy supply, the Commission, through its order of March 13, authorised the temporary utilization of alternative fuels such as High Speed Diesel (HSD), Biomass, and RDF (Refuse-Derived Fuel) pellets as substitutes for natural gas by industries, hotels, restaurants, and other enterprises within the National Capital Region (including the NCT of Delhi) for an interim duration of one month, it said.
The CAQM said in addition to that, in case of limitations in the availability of these alternative fuels, the use of coal and kerosene was also sanctioned for the specified temporary period. This duration was later extended until May 13 by an order dated on April 15.
It informed that the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas through a letter on May 8 has communicated to it that the disruption in natural gas supply, which commenced in March due to geopolitical developments in the Middle East, continues to persist. It has also been stated that, as per the Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order, 2026, March 9, supply to non-priority sectors, including industrial and commercial Piped Natural Gas (PNG) consumers, has been partially maintained.
The CAQM further said the Central Pollution Control Board under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on May 12 has extended its advisory with respect to permitting the temporary use of alternate fuels till June 12, in continuation with its earlier advisory issued on April 15.
"Accordingly, in exercise of the powers conferred under the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act, 2021, the Commission hereby extends the relaxation granted vide its order dated April 15 for another one month, till June 13 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," read the order issued by the CAQM.
The CAQM's directive was addressed to the Member Secretaries of Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Haryana State Pollution Control Board, Uttar Pradesh State Pollution Control Board and Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board.
Read More: