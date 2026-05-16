ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Further Extends Relaxation For Use Of Alternative Fuels By Commercial Establishments In Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: The Central government has further extended the relaxation for the utilization of alternative fuels in place of natural gas by industries and commercial entities, including restaurants and hotels in Delhi and adjoining areas in its neighbouring states including Haryana and Uttar Pradesh by a month.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region and its Adjacent Areas, functioning under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, made this decision after considering the current situation arising from reported disruptions in the global energy supply due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The extension of the relaxation in the standard list of approved fuels has been granted until June 13 for industries and commercial establishments located in the said region.

In a recent directive, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the CAQM informed about the extension of relaxation in the standard list of approved fuels.

Given the current extraordinary circumstances resulting from disruptions in the global energy supply, the Commission, through its order of March 13, authorised the temporary utilization of alternative fuels such as High Speed Diesel (HSD), Biomass, and RDF (Refuse-Derived Fuel) pellets as substitutes for natural gas by industries, hotels, restaurants, and other enterprises within the National Capital Region (including the NCT of Delhi) for an interim duration of one month, it said.