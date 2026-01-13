Centre Forms Multi-agency Panel In A Bid To Crackdown On Digital Arrest
By Sumit Saxena
Published : January 13, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
New Delhi: The central government, in a status report to the Supreme Court, said it has constituted a high-level Inter-Departmental Committee (IDC) headed by the special secretary (Internal Security), Union Ministry of Home Affairs, “to comprehensively examine all facets” of digital arrests pan-India.
The apex court in an order dated December 16, 2025, had directed that all the inter-departmental ministerial consultations, under the guidance of the Attorney General, shall take an appropriate decision at their end, and apprise it.
The apex court had further directed that the recommendations made by the amicus curiae should also be considered by the concerned quarters alongside the directions already issued by it in its order dated December 1, 2025.
The apex court had expressed serious concern over cyber fraudsters impersonating as law enforcement officials, defrauding citizens of their hard-earned money after convincing them they have been “arrested digitally”.
Last year, the apex court had taken suo motu cognisance of some of the complaints and asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the matter.
“Accordingly, in pursuance of the court order, the Ministry of Home Affairs has constituted a high-level Inter-Departmental Committee to comprehensively examine all facets of the issue of ‘digital arrest’ vide OM letter dated 26.12.2025”, said the status report.
The committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of the special secretary (Internal Security), Ministry of Home Affairs, with representation at the level and above of Joint Secretary officers from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Law & Justice (MoLJ), Ministry of Consumer Affairs (MoCA), Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Delhi Police, and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), with the CEO, I4C acting as Member-Secretary.
“The said committee has been mandated, inter alia, to examine real-time issues faced by enforcement agencies, consider the recommendations of the amicus curiae along with the directions issued by the Supreme Court, and to identify relevant legislations, rules, circulars and implementation gaps, suggest corrective measures, and provide inputs for further directions, as may be required by the Hon’ble Court. The committee has, notably, been directed to meet at regular intervals to ensure time-bound and coordinated compliance”, said the status report.
The first meeting of the Inter-Departmental Committee was held on December 29, 2025, under the chairpersonship of the special secretary (Internal Security), MHA. “The Committee has done extensive deliberations on the issues and recommendations submitted by amicus curiae; directions passed by this court vide order dated 01.12.2025”, said the status report.
During the meeting, it was submitted by the representatives of DoT, MeitY and RBI that they need certain clarifications on the recommendations submitted by the amicus curiae before the Supreme Court.
The status report said that in pursuance of the meeting of the IDC, the DoT and RBI have submitted detailed inputs, which require further deliberations by the committee in the next meeting, and the input from other members of the committee is yet to be submitted to the committee.
“In continuation of the above deliberations and in compliance with the directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) further convened a meeting with IT intermediaries on 06.01.2026. In this meeting, the Ld. Amicus Curiae, along with the representatives of I4C, MHA, Department of Telecom, Google, WhatsApp, Telegram and Microsoft, have participated in the said meeting”, said the status report.
The government requested that the apex court be given at least one more month “to enable the respondents to obtain inputs from the remaining members of the Inter-Departmental Committee and to undertake further deliberations thereon, so as to place a consolidated and considered outcome before” the court.