Centre Forms Multi-agency Panel In A Bid To Crackdown On Digital Arrest

New Delhi: The central government, in a status report to the Supreme Court, said it has constituted a high-level Inter-Departmental Committee (IDC) headed by the special secretary (Internal Security), Union Ministry of Home Affairs, “to comprehensively examine all facets” of digital arrests pan-India.

The apex court in an order dated December 16, 2025, had directed that all the inter-departmental ministerial consultations, under the guidance of the Attorney General, shall take an appropriate decision at their end, and apprise it.

The apex court had further directed that the recommendations made by the amicus curiae should also be considered by the concerned quarters alongside the directions already issued by it in its order dated December 1, 2025.

The apex court had expressed serious concern over cyber fraudsters impersonating as law enforcement officials, defrauding citizens of their hard-earned money after convincing them they have been “arrested digitally”.

Last year, the apex court had taken suo motu cognisance of some of the complaints and asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the matter.

“Accordingly, in pursuance of the court order, the Ministry of Home Affairs has constituted a high-level Inter-Departmental Committee to comprehensively examine all facets of the issue of ‘digital arrest’ vide OM letter dated 26.12.2025”, said the status report.

The committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of the special secretary (Internal Security), Ministry of Home Affairs, with representation at the level and above of Joint Secretary officers from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Law & Justice (MoLJ), Ministry of Consumer Affairs (MoCA), Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Delhi Police, and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), with the CEO, I4C acting as Member-Secretary.