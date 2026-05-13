ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Extends CBI Chief's Tenure By One More Year

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday extended the tenure of CBI chief Praveen Sood by one more year, beyond May 24, 2026. This is his second extension in office.

Sood, 61, a 1986-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Karnataka cadre, took over as the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on May 25, 2023, for a two-year term. He was given a one-year extension last year.

The decision to extend his tenure was taken in a meeting of the selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), based on the recommendations of the selection committee, approved Sood's extension for a period of one year beyond May 24, 2026, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said. Gandhi had issued a strong dissent note on the process for selecting the CBI director and said he did not want to be part of a "biased exercise".

Sood has been given an extension to ensure continuity in the top leadership of the CBI, which is probing several high-profile and politically sensitive matters, including the recent National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET UG paper leak case, officials said.

Known for his hands-on approach, Sood has been meticulously supervising investigations in these crucial cases, they said. Born in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district in 1964, he joined the IPS at the age of 22 years after completing his civil engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.