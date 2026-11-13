ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Extends Ban On Zakir Naik-Founded Islamic Research Foundation For Five Years

New Delhi: The Centre has extended the ban on the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), founded by controversial Islamic preacher Dr Zakir Naik, for another five years, citing concerns over national security, communal harmony and activities allegedly prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India.

In a notification issued on Friday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) declared the IRF an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, with immediate effect. The fresh ban will remain in force for five years from the date of publication of the notification in the Official Gazette.

The decision comes a day before the expiry of the existing five-year ban on the organisation, which was last declared unlawful on November 15, 2021. The IRF was initially banned by the Centre on November 17, 2016.

The notification in possession of ETV Bharat has stated that the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal, constituted under Section 5 of the UAPA to adjudicate whether sufficient grounds existed for declaring the organisation unlawful, had confirmed the government's earlier declarations through its orders dated May 22, 2017, and March 30, 2022.

Explaining the grounds for the fresh prohibition, the MHA said the Centre was of the opinion that the IRF and its members, particularly its founder and president Dr Zakir Naik, had been encouraging and aiding followers to promote religious disharmony and feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different religious communities.

The government described Naik's speeches and statements as objectionable and subversive, alleging that through his public addresses he had been promoting enmity and hatred among religious groups and inspiring youths of a particular religion in India and abroad to commit terrorist acts.