Centre Extends Ban On Zakir Naik-Founded Islamic Research Foundation For Five Years
MHA found that IRF is involved in propagating anti-national sentiments and escalating secessionism by supporting militancy. Reports Gautam Debroy
Published : November 13, 2026 at 1:42 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre has extended the ban on the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), founded by controversial Islamic preacher Dr Zakir Naik, for another five years, citing concerns over national security, communal harmony and activities allegedly prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India.
In a notification issued on Friday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) declared the IRF an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, with immediate effect. The fresh ban will remain in force for five years from the date of publication of the notification in the Official Gazette.
The decision comes a day before the expiry of the existing five-year ban on the organisation, which was last declared unlawful on November 15, 2021. The IRF was initially banned by the Centre on November 17, 2016.
The notification in possession of ETV Bharat has stated that the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal, constituted under Section 5 of the UAPA to adjudicate whether sufficient grounds existed for declaring the organisation unlawful, had confirmed the government's earlier declarations through its orders dated May 22, 2017, and March 30, 2022.
Explaining the grounds for the fresh prohibition, the MHA said the Centre was of the opinion that the IRF and its members, particularly its founder and president Dr Zakir Naik, had been encouraging and aiding followers to promote religious disharmony and feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different religious communities.
The government described Naik's speeches and statements as objectionable and subversive, alleging that through his public addresses he had been promoting enmity and hatred among religious groups and inspiring youths of a particular religion in India and abroad to commit terrorist acts.
The notification further pointed out that Naik had used international satellite television networks, the internet, print and social media to reach millions of people worldwide through what it described as radical statements and speeches.
The MHA warned that failure to curb the organisation's activities could provide it an opportunity to continue subversive activities, reorganise its cadres who were still absconding and create communal disharmony by influencing people's minds.
The notification also cited concerns that the organisation could propagate anti-national sentiments, escalate secessionism by supporting militancy and undertake activities prejudicial to India's sovereignty, integrity and security.
Invoking Sections 3(1) and 3(3) of the UAPA, the Home Ministry said it was necessary to declare the IRF an unlawful association with immediate effect.
Read More