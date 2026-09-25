ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Extends AFSPA In Manipur, Arunachal And Nagaland For Six Months

Students participate in a mass silent rally organised by the Manipur Students’ Federation (MSF) to mark the 22nd death anniversary of anti-AFSPA crusader Pebam Chittaranjan and demand the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), in Imphal, Manipur, on Sunday, August 16, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Centre has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in large parts of Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland for another six months from October 1, underscoring the continuing security challenges in the Northeast, particularly in violence-hit Manipur.

In three separate notifications issued on Thursday evening, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the decision followed a review of the law and order situation in the three states. The extensions will remain in force until March 31, 2027, unless withdrawn earlier.

The extension of AFSPA assumes special significance for Manipur as the volatile state has already marked a fresh orgy of violence. The Centre has retained the disturbed-area status across the entire state except 13 police station areas spread across five districts.

The exempted areas comprise six police stations in Imphal West—Imphal, Lamphel, City, Singjamei, Patsoi and Wangoi; three in Imphal East—Porompat, Heingang and Irilbung; and one each in Thoubal and Kakching districts, along with Bishnupur and Nambol police stations in Bishnupur district.

The extension comes against the backdrop of the prolonged ethnic conflict in Manipur, which has continued to pose a major security and governance challenge. The Centre’s decision to retain AFSPA over most of the state indicates that, despite measures aimed at restoring normalcy, the security situation remains a key concern.

In the recent past, several cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) surrendered before the Manipur Chief Minister.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the Centre extended AFSPA in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts, besides areas under Namsai, Mahadevpur and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district bordering Assam. These areas will remain declared disturbed for six months from October 1.