Centre Extends AFSPA In Manipur, Arunachal And Nagaland For Six Months
Manipur extension retains 13 police station areas outside disturbed-area regime amid continuing security concerns in violence-hit state, writes Gautam Debroy.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 7:45 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in large parts of Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland for another six months from October 1, underscoring the continuing security challenges in the Northeast, particularly in violence-hit Manipur.
In three separate notifications issued on Thursday evening, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the decision followed a review of the law and order situation in the three states. The extensions will remain in force until March 31, 2027, unless withdrawn earlier.
The extension of AFSPA assumes special significance for Manipur as the volatile state has already marked a fresh orgy of violence. The Centre has retained the disturbed-area status across the entire state except 13 police station areas spread across five districts.
The exempted areas comprise six police stations in Imphal West—Imphal, Lamphel, City, Singjamei, Patsoi and Wangoi; three in Imphal East—Porompat, Heingang and Irilbung; and one each in Thoubal and Kakching districts, along with Bishnupur and Nambol police stations in Bishnupur district.
The extension comes against the backdrop of the prolonged ethnic conflict in Manipur, which has continued to pose a major security and governance challenge. The Centre’s decision to retain AFSPA over most of the state indicates that, despite measures aimed at restoring normalcy, the security situation remains a key concern.
In the recent past, several cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) surrendered before the Manipur Chief Minister.
In Arunachal Pradesh, the Centre extended AFSPA in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts, besides areas under Namsai, Mahadevpur and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district bordering Assam. These areas will remain declared disturbed for six months from October 1.
The notification is significant for the eastern Arunachal belt, where security agencies have continued to focus on insurgent activity, cross-border movement and the trafficking of narcotics along routes linked to Myanmar.
In Nagaland, AFSPA has been extended in nine districts--Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, Peren and Meluri--and specified police station areas in five other districts including Kohima, Mokokchung, Longleng, Wokha and Zunheboto.
According to the notification, Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, Peren and Meluri districts in Nagaland and the areas in Nagaland falling within the jurisdiction of Khuzama, Kohima North, Kohima South, Zubza and Kezocha police stations in Kohima District; Mangkolemba, MokokchungI, Longtho, Tuli, Longchem and Anaki ‘C’ police stations in Mokokchung District; Yanglok police station in Longleng District; Bhandari, Champang and Ralan police stations in Wokha District; and Ghatashi, Pughoboto, Satakha, Suruhuto, Zunheboto and Aghunato police stations in Zunheboto District, are declared as ‘disturbed area’ under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 for a period of six months with effect from October 1, unless withdrawn earlier.
The latest orders follow the Centre's March 2026 notifications that declared these areas disturbed for six months. Enacted in 1958, the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act empowers the Central Government to declare an area a “disturbed area” when it considers the situation to be sufficiently dangerous to require deployment of armed forces.
In such areas, armed forces personnel have certain special powers, including the authority to use force, arrest without warrant and search premises under specified circumstances.
Apart from the Northeast, the law applies in parts of Jammu and Kashmir. AFSPA has been periodically reviewed and withdrawn from several areas as security conditions improve.
Read More