ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Extends 70% LPG Allocation To Pharma, Food, Ceramics Industries

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday allowed 70 percent commercial LPG allocation to a wide range of industrial sectors including pharma, ceramics, agriculture and others that cannot shift to natural gas.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to all states and Union Territories, said that industrial units in the sectors of pharma, food, polymer, agriculture, packaging, paint, uranium, heavy water, Steel, seed, metal, ceramic, foundry, forging, glass, aerosol and others shall be eligible to receive 70 percent of their pre-March 2026 bulk non domestic LPG consumption. The allocation has been restricted at an overall sectoral limit of 0.2 TMT per day.

In its notification, Neeraj Mittal, secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said that the priority will be given to units requiring LPG for specialised purposes that cannot be substituted by natural gas. Also, in industries where "LPG is used as an integral input in the manufacturing process or for specialised purposes" that cannot be substituted by natural gas, the application for PNG stands waived, the notification added.