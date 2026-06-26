ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Eases CGHS Medical Reimbursement Rules, Doubles Financial Powers For Faster Claim Settlement

The ministry says the changes are intended to streamline procedures, minimise avoidable references to higher authorities and ensure timely disposal of reimbursement cases. ( IANS )

New Delhi: In a move aimed at expediting medical reimbursement claims and reducing procedural delays, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has substantially enhanced the financial powers of Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) authorities for approving medical reimbursements and related permissions.

According to an office memorandum in possession of ETV Bharat, the ministry has revised the delegation of financial powers for settlement of medical reimbursement claims, hospital bills, unlisted procedures and ex post facto approvals for pensioners, serving CGHS employees and other eligible beneficiaries.

Under the revised framework, issued on June 25, the approval limit of additional directors of CGHS cities and zones for medical reimbursement claims and hospital bills at approved rates has been increased from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. Similarly, the director of CGHS can now approve claims up to Rs 25 lakh, compared with the earlier ceiling of Rs 15 lakh, while the powers of the additional secretary and director general of CGHS have been doubled from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

The ministry said the changes are intended to streamline procedures, minimise avoidable references to higher authorities and ensure timely disposal of reimbursement cases.

The memorandum also raises approval limits for unlisted investigations, procedures and implants where no CGHS package or ceiling rate is available. Additional directors can now sanction such cases up to Rs 2 lakh, up from Rs 1 lakh, while the director of CGHS can approve claims up to Rs 5 lakh, and the additional secretary and director general up to Rs 10 lakh.