Centre Eases CGHS Medical Reimbursement Rules, Doubles Financial Powers For Faster Claim Settlement
Higher approval limits, simplified procedures and quicker clearances aimed at benefiting pensioners, employees and other CGHS beneficiaries, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 9:01 PM IST
New Delhi: In a move aimed at expediting medical reimbursement claims and reducing procedural delays, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has substantially enhanced the financial powers of Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) authorities for approving medical reimbursements and related permissions.
According to an office memorandum in possession of ETV Bharat, the ministry has revised the delegation of financial powers for settlement of medical reimbursement claims, hospital bills, unlisted procedures and ex post facto approvals for pensioners, serving CGHS employees and other eligible beneficiaries.
Under the revised framework, issued on June 25, the approval limit of additional directors of CGHS cities and zones for medical reimbursement claims and hospital bills at approved rates has been increased from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. Similarly, the director of CGHS can now approve claims up to Rs 25 lakh, compared with the earlier ceiling of Rs 15 lakh, while the powers of the additional secretary and director general of CGHS have been doubled from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.
The ministry said the changes are intended to streamline procedures, minimise avoidable references to higher authorities and ensure timely disposal of reimbursement cases.
The memorandum also raises approval limits for unlisted investigations, procedures and implants where no CGHS package or ceiling rate is available. Additional directors can now sanction such cases up to Rs 2 lakh, up from Rs 1 lakh, while the director of CGHS can approve claims up to Rs 5 lakh, and the additional secretary and director general up to Rs 10 lakh.
For cases exceeding these revised ceilings, approval from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, along with concurrence from the integrated finance division, will continue to be mandatory.
The government has also simplified permissions for treatment in non-empanelled hospitals and diagnostic centres. Requests for elective treatment or investigations by pensioners, former Members of Parliament, freedom fighters and serving CGHS employees can now be considered by the additional director of the CGHS city or zone concerned, subject to reimbursement being restricted to CGHS package rates or the actual expenditure incurred, whichever is lower.
In another significant reform, additional directors have been authorised to grant ex post facto approvals in cases involving procedural lapses, such as treatment undertaken without prior permission or without the recommendation of a government specialist, provided other CGHS conditions are met.
The ministry, however, clarified that the revised delegation does not apply to cases requiring relaxation of CGHS rules. It also reiterated that reimbursements would ordinarily be limited to the CGHS package or ceiling rates, while claims for procedures without notified rates may be considered on actual expenditure, subject to admissibility, reasonableness and prescribed financial limits.
Officials said the revised delegation of powers is expected to reduce delays, decentralise decision-making and improve access to timely reimbursement for thousands of CGHS beneficiaries across the country while maintaining financial oversight and audit safeguards.
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