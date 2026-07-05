ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Dismisses Reports Of Bhutan Rejecting E20 Petrol Proposal, Says No Export Offer Was Made

New Delhi: The Centre on Sunday rejected media reports claiming that Bhutan turned down an Indian proposal to import E20 petrol, clarifying that no such offer was made by Indian Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and that there is no proposal to export the fuel to the neighbouring country.

"Claims that Bhutan declined an offer to import E20 petrol from India are incorrect," the ministry said."No such offer has been made by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), and there is no proposal for export of E20 petrol to Bhutan," it added.

The clarification came after media reports claimed that Bhutan had declined an Indian proposal to supply E20 petrol due to concerns over fuel storage infrastructure and the compatibility of vehicles with higher ethanol-blended fuel.

The reports, citing Bhutanese officials, said the country had requested Indian OMCs to continue supplying conventional petrol instead of E20, pointing to technical and infrastructure-related challenges.