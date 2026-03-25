ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Directs States To Fast-Track Mineral Exploration, Reduce Exploration-To-Auction Timelines

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday directed all states to expedite ongoing exploration projects, ensure faster approvals and improve coordination to significantly reduce exploration-to-auction timelines, a move aimed at bolstering the nation's critical minerals security amid global supply chain disruptions.

Mines minister G Kishan Reddy also stressed the need to adopt advanced technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning, drone-based surveys and modern beneficiation techniques, to increase efficiency and success rates in mineral discovery.

The minister also stressed the greater inclusion of startups, private exploration agencies and innovation-driven institutions, in line with the vision of Startup India, to bring new ideas and cutting-edge solutions into the exploration ecosystem.