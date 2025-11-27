ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Directs Delhi, NCR To Draft Greening Plans; Experts Say Large-Scale Greening Essential For Environment

New Delhi: The Centre has directed Delhi and Northern states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan, to develop comprehensive greening strategies for the next five years, to enhance regional green cover. An environmental expert emphasised that while these long-term actions, including large-scale greening and ecological restoration, are essential, transforming the environment will require sustained effort over years, possibly decades.

The Centre must work on a war footing to save Delhi and the NCR States from toxic air pollution, the environmental expert said, referring to the critical air quality in Delhi and other Northern States.

Another environmental expert, while welcoming the government's step, stated that this will help eliminate air pollution in Delhi and other Northern states.

Notably, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, while chairing a high-level review meeting on the ongoing preparation for plantation efforts to green the Delhi-NCR region, said, “I directed Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to adopt a scientifically planned, community-engaging and convergence-based approach to enhance green cover across the region.”

He added that it will cover both rural and urban regions, including forest and other government-owned land, and will identify urban land parcels owned by Urban Local Bodies.

District-Level Micro Plans For Upcoming Five Years

To direct next steps, the Union Minister has called upon these states to develop a five-year micro plan for forest and wildlife management with a clear annual plantation targets, implementation agencies, community participation strategies, plantation initiative types, sources of quality planting material, and funding identification through ongoing programs such as the Green India Mission, Nagar Van Yojana, Green Credit Programme (GCP), and the Compensatory Afforestation Fund, while evaluating current strategies in light of Court directives for the NCR region.

The Minister specified that micro plans must identify the responsible departments and ministries to ensure effective coordination among all stakeholders.

He also highlighted the importance of listing all ongoing litigations related to local projects and assessing related issues to address key regulatory challenges.

The Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change emphasised the importance of a scientifically designed, technology-driven, and convergence-oriented greening strategy for Delhi and NCR districts, which is essential for enhancing the ecological security of the NCR and ensuring long-term improvements in air quality.

Experts Views