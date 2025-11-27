Centre Directs Delhi, NCR To Draft Greening Plans; Experts Say Large-Scale Greening Essential For Environment
Centre’s greening plan aims to boost regional green cover, but experts say people need urgent pollution control alongside long-term ecological restoration.
New Delhi: The Centre has directed Delhi and Northern states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan, to develop comprehensive greening strategies for the next five years, to enhance regional green cover. An environmental expert emphasised that while these long-term actions, including large-scale greening and ecological restoration, are essential, transforming the environment will require sustained effort over years, possibly decades.
The Centre must work on a war footing to save Delhi and the NCR States from toxic air pollution, the environmental expert said, referring to the critical air quality in Delhi and other Northern States.
Another environmental expert, while welcoming the government's step, stated that this will help eliminate air pollution in Delhi and other Northern states.
Notably, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, while chairing a high-level review meeting on the ongoing preparation for plantation efforts to green the Delhi-NCR region, said, “I directed Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to adopt a scientifically planned, community-engaging and convergence-based approach to enhance green cover across the region.”
He added that it will cover both rural and urban regions, including forest and other government-owned land, and will identify urban land parcels owned by Urban Local Bodies.
District-Level Micro Plans For Upcoming Five Years
To direct next steps, the Union Minister has called upon these states to develop a five-year micro plan for forest and wildlife management with a clear annual plantation targets, implementation agencies, community participation strategies, plantation initiative types, sources of quality planting material, and funding identification through ongoing programs such as the Green India Mission, Nagar Van Yojana, Green Credit Programme (GCP), and the Compensatory Afforestation Fund, while evaluating current strategies in light of Court directives for the NCR region.
The Minister specified that micro plans must identify the responsible departments and ministries to ensure effective coordination among all stakeholders.
He also highlighted the importance of listing all ongoing litigations related to local projects and assessing related issues to address key regulatory challenges.
The Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change emphasised the importance of a scientifically designed, technology-driven, and convergence-oriented greening strategy for Delhi and NCR districts, which is essential for enhancing the ecological security of the NCR and ensuring long-term improvements in air quality.
Experts Views
Referring to the Centre's directives on enhancing the green cover across Delhi and other NCR states, environment activist B S Vohra on Thursday told ETV Bharat, "The situation in Delhi has deteriorated sharply, and the region is now facing an environmental and public health crisis of unprecedented scale. Air pollution levels have risen so dramatically that they can legitimately be described as a medical emergency, posing immediate and long-term threats to the lives of millions living in Delhi and the broader NCR."
He claimed the severity of the toxic air is such that normal daily activities, even simply breathing, have become hazardous, particularly for children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions.
Vohra added, "Addressing this crisis requires action on a war footing. Incremental measures or short-term fixes are no longer sufficient; authorities must implement aggressive, coordinated strategies that include pollution control, strict enforcement of industrial and vehicular norms, rapid deployment of air-cleaning technologies, and clear public communication.”
While long-term solutions like large-scale greening and ecological restoration are essential, they will take years, possibly decades, to meaningfully transform the city’s environment. In the meantime, thousands of preventable deaths could occur simply because residents are forced to inhale polluted air every day," Vohra added.
The environmental activist, therefore, asserted that both immediate and sustained interventions are crucial.
"Only a combination of emergency response and long-term planning can save Delhi and NCR states from the escalating threat of toxic air and protect the health and future of its people," he added.
Dr Anil Gupta, an environmental expert, told ETV Bharat on Thursday that increasing green cover in Delhi and NCR is a good initiative by the Centre. He noted that the country’s green cover has increased over the past decade and stated that this will help eliminate air pollution in Delhi and NCR.
Pitching for an environmental plan, he said, "Now we need to have an environmental plan. Each and every activity in Delhi and NCR should be based on the availability of the natural resources, and we need to have an environmental plan."
As a member of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Gupta added that environmental planning should be prioritised, taking into account air and water quality as well as local conditions.
Each winter, Northern India, including the national capital, suffers from severe air pollution due to multiple contributing factors, which pose serious health risks, especially to the elderly and children.
As per CPCB data, Delhi’s average AQI reached 375 by 3 pm, a level categorised as very poor.
