ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Desperate To Pass Delimitation Bill; Issue Revived To Divert Public Attention From Anti-SIR Protest: Congress

New Delhi: Renewed voices from the centre in favour of the delimitation bill are nothing but an attempt to divert public attention from opposition unity and widespread protests over the SIR issue, Congress strategists said on Tuesday.

The recent opposition protests led by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, had rattled the government, the Congress strategists said and claimed the planned nationwide protests against ‘vote theft’ that led to the deletion of crores of names from the voter list will go on full steam.

Following last week’s SIR protests, initially government source-based reports related to the re-introduction of the delimitation bill, which aims to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 850, surfaced, but a few days ago parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju also said the government recently held discussions with various political parties, including those from the opposition, over the delimitation bill. The minister also said that the government had invited the Congress for talks, but the grand old party did not respond.

Earlier, the controversial bill had been defeated by a united opposition on April 17 during an extended budget session of Parliament. Since then, the Congress has alleged that the Centre had made it a prestige issue and had been trying to push it through Parliament anyhow. The grand old party pointed out that the government had still not prorogued the monsoon session of Parliament so it could convene a special session to push the legislation.

"There is focus again on the delimitation bill. The government is desperate to pass it. But it seems the issue has been revived recently to divert public attention from the nationwide protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) that rattled the government. They had tried earlier but failed. They had planned to bring the bill during the Monsoon session but could not get the numbers required to pass the constitutional amendment bill," permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee Rajani Patil told ETV Bharat.

Patil, a former Rajya Sabha member, is also the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Himachal Pradesh, where the party is planning to stage a series of protests over the coming days under the already announced campaign.

She said if the government was really serious about giving 33 per cent reservation to women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies, for which they wanted to pass the delimitation bill, the same could be done with the existing number of 543 seats.

"The government may have invited other parties to talk over the issue. Why would the Congress have gone? Our stand on the issue has been clear from day one. If the government was keen to reserve one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and assemblies for women, they could have done it in 2023 itself when the women’s reservation bill was passed unanimously. The government can still do that if it has the will,” said Patil.

She also said that she is going to Himachal Pradesh to supervise the SIR protests. "Our ‘vote bachao, desh bachao’ campaign against vote theft will go on full steam in the hill state over the coming days," said Patil.

Congress leaders said a serious legislation like the delimitation bill must follow a due process which included consultation with the opposition parties and a formal proposal rather than source-based hints that the government was taking the matter forward.

"There is a process of delimitation of parliamentary seats. Till that process is completed, how can there be a delimitation? The government is pushing delimitation to serve its political agenda and not in national interest," Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Singh said.