ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Deploys National Outbreak Team To Intensify Chandipura Virus Investigation In Gujarat, Rajasthan

New Delhi: The central government has intensified its response to the ongoing Chandipura Virus Disease (CHPV) outbreak by deploying a National Joint Outbreak Response Team (NJORT) to Gujarat and Rajasthan while launching one of the country’s most comprehensive scientific investigations into the virus in recent years.

The move aims to better understand how the virus is spreading, whether it has undergone genetic changes, and the extent of infections in affected communities, an official from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare told ETV Bharat on Wednesday.

The multidisciplinary team, comprising experts from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), will work closely with the two state governments to strengthen outbreak investigation, epidemiological assessment, clinical management, laboratory coordination, vector surveillance and public health interventions.

The NCDC’s Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) has also been activated to coordinate the response and support field operations. The team will assess the situation on the ground and submit recommendations to the health ministry after completing its field investigations, the official added.

Multi-institution probe

The deployment happens at the same time as a large nationwide research project that includes several top institutions, such as ICMR-National Institute of Epidemiology (Chennai), ICMR-National Institute of Vector Control Research (Puducherry), ICMR-National Institute of Virology (Pune), ICMR-National Institute for Pre-Clinical Research (Hyderabad), and ICAR-National Institute of Veterinary Epidemiology and Disease Informatics (Bengaluru). These institutions are working in close coordination with the Gujarat Health Department to unravel the epidemiology and clinical behaviour of the virus.

The investigations bring together experts in epidemiology, virology, entomology, veterinary sciences, and laboratory diagnostics to understand the complete spectrum of Chandipura virus infection, ranging from mild fever to the potentially fatal acute encephalitis syndrome (AES).

“The findings will help shape evidence-based public health measures and improve preparedness against future outbreaks,” the official stated.

As part of the intensified surveillance, health authorities are actively monitoring patients presenting with acute febrile illness (AFI) and AES in affected districts. Simultaneously, community-based serosurveys are being conducted to estimate asymptomatic infections and determine the true scale of virus transmission, an aspect that remains poorly understood.

Laboratory teams are also working to improve diagnostic assays and develop advanced animal models that could provide deeper insights into how the virus causes disease and identify potential therapeutic strategies.

Transmission cycle and surveillance