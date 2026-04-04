Centre Debunks Reports On Iranian Crude Oil Cargo Diversion Over 'Payment Issues'
Petrolemum ministry said India imports crude oil from more than 40 countries, and oil companies have full flexibility to choose suppliers based on commercial needs.
Published : April 4, 2026 at 3:03 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday dismissed reports and social media posts claiming that an Iranian crude oil cargo was diverted from Gujarat's Vadinar to China due to "payment issues" as "factually incorrect" and misleading.
In a post on X, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said India imports crude oil from more than 40 countries, and oil companies have full flexibility to choose suppliers based on commercial needs. "The news reports and social media posts of an Iranian crude cargo being diverted from Vadinar, India, to China due to 'payment issues' are factually incorrect," the ministry said.
"India imports crude oil from over 40 countries, with companies having full flexibility to source oil from different sources and geographies based on commercial considerations," it added.
The clarification comes after several reports claimed that a US-sanctioned tanker carrying Iranian crude, named Ping Shun, was rerouted from Vadinar to Dongying in China. According to ship tracking data, the vessel was initially headed towards India but later altered its destination, sparking speculation that payment issues may have caused the diversion. Market analysts had suggested that stricter payment terms from sellers could be behind the sudden change in route.
The news reports and social media posts of an Iranian crude cargo being diverted from Vadinar, India to China due to “payment issues” are factually incorrect. 🇮🇳India imports crude oil from 40+ countries, with companies having full flexibility to source oil from different sources…— Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas #MoPNG (@PetroleumMin) April 4, 2026
The ministry also reassured that despite ongoing supply disruptions in the Middle East, Indian refiners have already secured their crude oil requirements for the coming months, including supplies from Iran. "Claims on vessel diversion ignore how the oil trade works. Bills of Lading often carry indicative discharge ports, destinations and on-sea cargoes can change destinations mid-voyage based on trade optimisation and operational flexibility," the ministry said in the statement.
On separate claims about LPG supplies, the government said reports were inaccurate. "India's crude oil requirements remain fully secured for the coming months. On LPG too, some claims being made are incorrect as the LPG vessel Sea Bird, carrying around 44 TMT Iranian LPG, berthed at Mangalore, India on April 2 and is currently discharging," it said.
Also Read