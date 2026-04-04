ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Debunks Reports On Iranian Crude Oil Cargo Diversion Over 'Payment Issues'

New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday dismissed reports and social media posts claiming that an Iranian crude oil cargo was diverted from Gujarat's Vadinar to China due to "payment issues" as "factually incorrect" and misleading.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said India imports crude oil from more than 40 countries, and oil companies have full flexibility to choose suppliers based on commercial needs. "The news reports and social media posts of an Iranian crude cargo being diverted from Vadinar, India, to China due to 'payment issues' are factually incorrect," the ministry said.

"India imports crude oil from over 40 countries, with companies having full flexibility to source oil from different sources and geographies based on commercial considerations," it added.