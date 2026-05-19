ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Debunks Claims On Monetisation Of Temple Gold Holdings

New Delhi: Debunking reports and social media claims that the Centre was planning to issue gold bonds to temples in exchange for temple gold reserves or that a proposal has been approved for monetisation of temple gold holdings, the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday termed these reports completely false, misleading and without any basis.

"The speculation and rumours suggesting that the government is planning to introduce a monetisation scheme for gold held by temple trusts or any religious institution across the country are completely false, misleading and without any basis," a statement issued by the ministry said.

It also dismissed claims that gold plates installed on temple towers, doors or other temple structures would be treated as strategic gold reserves. "It is clarified that claims suggesting that gold plates on temple towers, doors, or other temple structures will be considered as Strategic Gold Reserves of India are false, misleading, and entirely baseless," the ministry said.

The ministry urged citizens not to subscribe to or circulate such rumours, warning that the spread of unverified information could create unnecessary confusion and mislead the public.