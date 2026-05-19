Centre Debunks Claims On Monetisation Of Temple Gold Holdings
The Ministry of Finance dismissed claims that gold plates installed on temple towers, doors or other temple structures would be treated as strategic gold reserves.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 2:17 PM IST
New Delhi: Debunking reports and social media claims that the Centre was planning to issue gold bonds to temples in exchange for temple gold reserves or that a proposal has been approved for monetisation of temple gold holdings, the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday termed these reports completely false, misleading and without any basis.
"The speculation and rumours suggesting that the government is planning to introduce a monetisation scheme for gold held by temple trusts or any religious institution across the country are completely false, misleading and without any basis," a statement issued by the ministry said.
It also dismissed claims that gold plates installed on temple towers, doors or other temple structures would be treated as strategic gold reserves. "It is clarified that claims suggesting that gold plates on temple towers, doors, or other temple structures will be considered as Strategic Gold Reserves of India are false, misleading, and entirely baseless," the ministry said.
The ministry urged citizens not to subscribe to or circulate such rumours, warning that the spread of unverified information could create unnecessary confusion and mislead the public.
It further advised people to rely only on official communications issued through authorised channels for information related to policy decisions and government schemes. "Any such policy announcement would be communicated through official press releases, government websites and verified public communication platforms," it said.
Earlier, the government defended the textile recycling ecosystem against what it termed "misleading" international media portrayals, saying the country has one of the world's largest textile recovery and recycling networks supported by long-established reuse and repurposing systems.
Recent foreign media reports focusing on clusters such as Panipat selectively highlighted environmental and occupational concerns while ignoring the sector's progress in sustainability, regulation and technology adoption, it had said.
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