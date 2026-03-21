ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Refutes Claim Of The US Using Indian Bases For Iran Strikes Under LEMOA

MEA issues clarification rejecting claims that the US sought India’s help for Iran strikes under LEMOA. ( X/MEA FactCheck )

New Delhi: The Central government rejected as “fake and baseless” social media claims that the United States had sought India’s permission under the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) for strikes on Iran, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)’s Fact Check unit flagging the posts as misleading.

In a message on X (formerly Twitter), the MEA warned users against misinformation and urged them not to circulate unverified content related to sensitive geopolitical developments.

The claims suggested that the US wanted to use facilities in Western India to launch attacks on Iran. Officials, however, made it clear that no such request was made and that the claims have no factual basis.

They underlined that the LEMOA, signed in 2016, is limited to logistical cooperation such as refuelling, supplies and maintenance support. It does not allow either country to conduct offensive military operations from the other’s territory under any circumstances.

Sources also pointed out that defence agreements like LEMOA are governed by strict protocols and mutual consent, and cannot be invoked unilaterally for combat purposes. Any operational use of military infrastructure would require explicit approvals at multiple levels, which was not the case here.

What Led To The Speculation?