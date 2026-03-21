Centre Refutes Claim Of The US Using Indian Bases For Iran Strikes Under LEMOA
MEA debunked viral posts claiming the US sought Indian bases for Iran strikes, clarifying LEMOA allows only logistics support and not military operations.
Published : March 21, 2026 at 11:42 AM IST
New Delhi: The Central government rejected as “fake and baseless” social media claims that the United States had sought India’s permission under the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) for strikes on Iran, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)’s Fact Check unit flagging the posts as misleading.
In a message on X (formerly Twitter), the MEA warned users against misinformation and urged them not to circulate unverified content related to sensitive geopolitical developments.
Fake News Alert!— MEA FactCheck (@MEAFactCheck) March 21, 2026
Please stay alert against such false and baseless claims and posts on social media! pic.twitter.com/oKRc2kefAo
The claims suggested that the US wanted to use facilities in Western India to launch attacks on Iran. Officials, however, made it clear that no such request was made and that the claims have no factual basis.
They underlined that the LEMOA, signed in 2016, is limited to logistical cooperation such as refuelling, supplies and maintenance support. It does not allow either country to conduct offensive military operations from the other’s territory under any circumstances.
Sources also pointed out that defence agreements like LEMOA are governed by strict protocols and mutual consent, and cannot be invoked unilaterally for combat purposes. Any operational use of military infrastructure would require explicit approvals at multiple levels, which was not the case here.
What Led To The Speculation?
The speculation surfaced amid rising tensions in West Asia, particularly after reports of a US strike that sank an Iranian warship near Sri Lanka. This led to unfounded assumptions about India’s involvement, which New Delhi has firmly denied, stating that its ports, airspace and military facilities were not used in any such operation.
Officials also noted that similar misleading claims regarding the use of Indian ports and airspace by US forces have surfaced in the past and were found to be false. The government has repeatedly cautioned against the spread of such misinformation, especially during periods of heightened international tensions.
The clarification comes amid escalating conflict in the region. On February 28, the US and Israel carried out coordinated strikes on Iran, targeting multiple locations, including Tehran, which reportedly resulted in casualties among senior officials and civilians.
Iran responded with multiple waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US-linked military assets across the region, significantly intensifying the situation and raising concerns over a wider regional conflict.
In parallel developments, the US approached the United Kingdom for access to its military bases for operations related to Iran. The UK agreed to limited use of its bases for actions aimed at protecting shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global trade corridor, while maintaining that it does not want to be drawn into a broader war.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has reiterated that Britain’s involvement would remain limited and focused on safeguarding maritime security, even as it continues consultations with allies.
India has maintained a cautious and balanced stance amid the crisis, distancing itself from any military involvement while closely monitoring developments in the region. Authorities have once again urged citizens to verify information before sharing it online and to remain vigilant against misleading narratives.
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