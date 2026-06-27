ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Cracks Down On Jackson Laboratories; Manufacturing Licences Cancelled As Rajasthan Oxytocin Case Comes Under Scanner

New Delhi: The Centre has initiated stringent regulatory action against Jackson Laboratories, cancelling the manufacturing licences of its units in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh following joint inspections by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and the respective State Drug Regulators.

Senior officials in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare told ETV Bharat on Friday that the action comes amid investigations into the Rajasthan incident in which media reports have linked Oxytocin Injection manufactured by the company to maternal deaths.

Officials said the Centre has also sought a detailed report from the Rajasthan Government to establish the facts surrounding the incident.

According to officials, CDSCO, along with the State Drug Regulators of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, carried out detailed inspections of Jackson Laboratories’ manufacturing facilities to assess compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). Based on the deficiencies observed during the inspections and the recommendations of the joint inspection teams, the respective State Licensing Authorities have cancelled the manufacturing licences of the concerned units.

Officials said the regulatory action reflects the government's zero-tolerance approach towards violations of quality and manufacturing standards in the pharmaceutical sector. Further examination of the matter is underway, and additional action will be taken according to the findings of the ongoing investigation and applicable regulatory provisions.