Centre Committed To Safely Repatriate Indians Stranded In The Middle East: Rijiju
The minister told reporters that Indian embassies are actively coordinating with them, and if necessary, special operations will be launched to ensure their safe evacuation.
Published : March 2, 2026 at 2:04 PM IST
Kangra: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said the Centre is committed to the safety and repatriation of Indian citizens stranded in the Middle East during the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.
"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central government has issued clear instructions that no Indian citizen living abroad will be put to any inconvenience. If any Indian faces any problem, comprehensive and prompt steps are being taken to bring them back safely to India," he told reporters upon landing at the Kangra Airport in Himachal Pradesh on Monday.
He said the Ministry of External Affairs is continuously monitoring the situation and working in a mission mode. "Indian embassies in countries where Indian citizens are stranded are actively coordinating, and if necessary, special operations will be launched to ensure their safe evacuation," he added.
The minister said India's foreign policy and diplomatic activism are stronger than ever. "Under the Prime Minister's leadership, quick decisions are taken in such sensitive times to ensure the safety of Indian citizens. The Central government stands with every Indian and will provide all possible assistance if needed," he assured.
#WATCH | Kangra, Himachal Pradesh | On the Indian citizens stranded due to ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju says, " the government works promptly under the leadership of pm modi to rescue in such situations... the previous governments did not offer such… pic.twitter.com/vbwaPzVHOV— ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2026
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday wrote to all states and Union Territories, advising them to exercise caution and remain alert to any law and order issues arising from demonstrations.
In its communication, the MHA has asked state governments and UT administrations to closely monitor any protests organised either in support of or against Iran, and to ensure that such gatherings do not disrupt public order. The Ministry has emphasised that adequate preventive measures should be put in place and intelligence inputs closely tracked to pre-empt any untoward incidents.
The advisory is based on concerns that certain elements may attempt to exploit the situation to incite unrest. It cautions that protests could potentially be used as a cover for deliberate attempts to disturb communal harmony or destabilise the law and order situation. States have been urged to act swiftly and decisively in case of any signs of escalation.
