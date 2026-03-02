ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Committed To Safely Repatriate Indians Stranded In The Middle East: Rijiju

Kangra: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said the Centre is committed to the safety and repatriation of Indian citizens stranded in the Middle East during the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central government has issued clear instructions that no Indian citizen living abroad will be put to any inconvenience. If any Indian faces any problem, comprehensive and prompt steps are being taken to bring them back safely to India," he told reporters upon landing at the Kangra Airport in Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

He said the Ministry of External Affairs is continuously monitoring the situation and working in a mission mode. "Indian embassies in countries where Indian citizens are stranded are actively coordinating, and if necessary, special operations will be launched to ensure their safe evacuation," he added.

The minister said India's foreign policy and diplomatic activism are stronger than ever. "Under the Prime Minister's leadership, quick decisions are taken in such sensitive times to ensure the safety of Indian citizens. The Central government stands with every Indian and will provide all possible assistance if needed," he assured.