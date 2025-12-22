ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Committed To Protect Aravalli Hills: Bhupender Yadav

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Bhupender Yadav addressing at the Session on Green Growth: Aligning Sustainability with Competitiveness programme, in New Delhi on December 03, 2025 ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, on Monday refuted allegations of the expansion of mining in the Aravalli hills and range, saying it is wrong to conclude that mining is permitted in all landforms below 100 metre height. He categorically said that out of 1.44 lakh square km area of Aravalli, 0.19 per cent area is eligible for mining, which is 277 square km.

The Aravalli hills and ranges are among India's oldest geological formations, stretching from Delhi through Haryana, Rajasthan, and into Gujarat. They have been recognised across 37 districts by state governments, with their ecological role noted as a natural barrier against northern desertification and a protector of biodiversity and water recharge.

Addressing a press conference here, Yadav, while referring to the controversy over Aravalli, said, "Misinformation is being spread over the matter. Of the entire 1.44 lakh square kilometres that comprise the Aravalli range, mining elegibility can only be in 0.19 per cent of the area. The rest of the Aravalli is reserved and protected."

Referring to the recent Supreme Court's order regarding uniform policy level definition of Aravali hills and ranges specifically in the context of regulating mining, he said it is not only subjected to mining. The Minister further clarified that the calculation of 100 metre height is not applicable on the entire range of Aravalli hills but it implies on a particular hill which is subjected to mining.

He said the Aravalli hills are defined as landforms rising 100 metres or more, including their supporting slopes. This prevents loopholes and ensures all genuine hill areas are covered.

Yadav said the hills within 500 metres, proximity are clustered into the Aravalli Ranges, so intervening valleys, slopes, and smaller hillocks are also protected. Yadav said mining is prohibited in protected areas, eco-sensitive zones, tiger reserves, wetlands, and CAMPA plantation sites, adding that mining is prohibited in the Delhi-National Capital Region.