Centre Committed To Protect Aravalli Hills: Bhupender Yadav
The Aravalli hills and ranges are among India’s oldest geological formations, stretching from Delhi through Haryana, Rajasthan, and into Gujarat.
Published : December 22, 2025 at 7:55 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, on Monday refuted allegations of the expansion of mining in the Aravalli hills and range, saying it is wrong to conclude that mining is permitted in all landforms below 100 metre height. He categorically said that out of 1.44 lakh square km area of Aravalli, 0.19 per cent area is eligible for mining, which is 277 square km.
Addressing a press conference here, Yadav, while referring to the controversy over Aravalli, said, "Misinformation is being spread over the matter. Of the entire 1.44 lakh square kilometres that comprise the Aravalli range, mining elegibility can only be in 0.19 per cent of the area. The rest of the Aravalli is reserved and protected."
Referring to the recent Supreme Court's order regarding uniform policy level definition of Aravali hills and ranges specifically in the context of regulating mining, he said it is not only subjected to mining. The Minister further clarified that the calculation of 100 metre height is not applicable on the entire range of Aravalli hills but it implies on a particular hill which is subjected to mining.
He said the Aravalli hills are defined as landforms rising 100 metres or more, including their supporting slopes. This prevents loopholes and ensures all genuine hill areas are covered.
Yadav said the hills within 500 metres, proximity are clustered into the Aravalli Ranges, so intervening valleys, slopes, and smaller hillocks are also protected. Yadav said mining is prohibited in protected areas, eco-sensitive zones, tiger reserves, wetlands, and CAMPA plantation sites, adding that mining is prohibited in the Delhi-National Capital Region.
He further said that the apex court directed the Ministry to prepare a Management Plan for Sustainable Mining (MPSM) through the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) for the entire Aravalis. Yadav said the SC has ordered a freeze on new mining leases until a detailed sustainable mining plan (MPSM) is prepared.
"We are against illegal mining. We won't allow illegal mining at any cost. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are committed for the protection of Aravalli," he said.
The Minister also said that the top court commended the Centre over its "Aravalli Green Wall project". Notably, the Aravalli Green Wall project's main objective is to reforest 700 km Aravalli hill range in 29 districts in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat. It also aims for the restoration of water bodies.
Yadav added that the number of Ramsar sites, forest cover have increased under the BJP-led government at the Centre. Earlier, Congress general secretary in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh, while referring to a news report on the Aravalli hills, wrote on X, "The Aravalli Hills extend from Delhi through Haryana and Rajasthan to Gujarat. Over the years, they have been devastated by mining, construction, and other activities in violation of all regulations and laws. Now it appears that this sensitive and sprawling ecosystem will be subject to another severe blow. "
"The Union Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change has recommended to the Supreme Court a new definition of Aravalli Hills. This definition is meant to restrict mining but in reality will mean that 90 percent of the Aravalli Hills will not be counted as Aravalli any more. Evidently, the Supreme Court has accepted this revised definition. This is bizarre and will have very grave environmental and public health consequences. It calls for an immediate review," he said.
