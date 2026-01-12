ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Closely Monitoring West Bengal Situation Following Detection Of Two Nipah Virus Cases

Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda has written to West Bengal Mamata Banerjee of assuring full support from the Government of India. ( File Photo/IANS )

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi : Following the detection of two suspected Nipah virus cases in West Bengal, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on Monday said that it is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the State Government, official sources said.

Two suspected cases of Nipah virus disease were identified on Sunday at the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL), ICMR, AIIMS Kalyani, West Bengal.

“Given the serious nature of Nipah virus infection, which is a zoonotic disease with high mortality and potential for rapid spread, the situation is being handled with utmost priority,” a senior official from the health ministry told ETV Bharat here.