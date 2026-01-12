Centre Closely Monitoring West Bengal Situation Following Detection Of Two Nipah Virus Cases
Health Minister JP Nadda spoke to CM Mamata Banerjee over the telephone and reiterated the Centre’s commitment to extend all necessary assistance to the State.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 10:03 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: Following the detection of two suspected Nipah virus cases in West Bengal, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on Monday said that it is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the State Government, official sources said.
Two suspected cases of Nipah virus disease were identified on Sunday at the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL), ICMR, AIIMS Kalyani, West Bengal.
“Given the serious nature of Nipah virus infection, which is a zoonotic disease with high mortality and potential for rapid spread, the situation is being handled with utmost priority,” a senior official from the health ministry told ETV Bharat here.
Immediately upon receipt of information, according to the official, the Secretary, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, held discussions with the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary (Health), Government of West Bengal, to review the situation and ensure swift and coordinated action.
“A National Joint Outbreak Response Team has been deployed to support the State Government in containment and public health response measures. The team comprises experts from the All India Institute of Health and Public Hygiene, Kolkata; National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune; National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE), Chennai; AIIMS Kalyani; and the Department of Wildlife, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change,” the official said.
Central Government guidelines on Nipah Virus Disease under the Communicable Disease Alert have been shared with the State Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) unit, the official informed.
“In addition, the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) at the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Delhi has been activated to coordinate the national response,” the official said.
Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda has written to West Bengal Mamata Banerjee of assuring full support from the Government of India.
Nadda also spoke to the Chief Minister over the telephone and reiterated the Centre’s commitment to extend all necessary assistance to the State in managing the situation.
“The Government of India is providing comprehensive technical, logistical and operational support to the State Government. All essential resources, including laboratory support, enhanced surveillance, case management, infection prevention and control measures, and expert guidance, have already been mobilised. The State has been advised to ensure close coordination with the deployed expert teams and to undertake meticulous contact tracing and other containment measures,” the official said.