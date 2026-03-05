ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Signals Policy Push For Tea Sector Ahead Of Bengal Polls

Although the tea industry remains the largest organised sector in North Bengal, the region’s oldest and most extensive plantation economy has been under stress for several years due to erratic weather patterns and structural challenges. Tea garden owners and industry bodies have repeatedly urged the Centre to intervene and support the revival of the sector.

The minister’s statement assumes political significance as tea garden workers and their families across the Dooars and the Terai form a decisive voting bloc in several Assembly constituencies of North Bengal. This is the region where the BJP has registered electoral gains in recent years.

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada, who was in Jalpaiguri to take part in the Parivartan Yatra organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party, said the Centre plans to soon introduce a "comprehensive package" for the tea industry.

Jalpaiguri: The Centre on Wednesday signalled a possible policy push for the politically crucial tea garden belt of North Bengal ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Prasada, accompanied by officials from the Tea Board of India, visited the Dengua Jhar tea estate in Jalpaiguri during his tour. Estate representatives took the minister to the tea processing unit and briefed him on the manufacturing process. He was shown different varieties of tea and given a detailed overview of quality standards and production practices. The minister later toured other sections of the garden to review the plantation’s overall condition.

Speaking to reporters after the visit, Prasada said, "We have come to North Bengal to understand the current problems of the tea industry. Discussions are underway on how these issues can be resolved and how the concerns of workers can be addressed. The Tea Board functions under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and we are looking at ways to increase tea exports, as there is steady global demand for Indian tea. We are also discussing how to maintain quality standards for export markets. For us, the tea industry is a priority."

He added that climate change has emerged as a major challenge for tea plantations. "Issues such as waterlogging in new plantations and labour-related concerns were also discussed. We are working on a comprehensive package for the tea industry. If the state government cooperates with us, it will be beneficial. We are hopeful," he said.

The tea industry in the Dooars and adjoining areas of North Bengal has been facing pressures over the past decade. Climate variability is one of the biggest concerns. Industry representatives say unpredictable rainfall, prolonged dry spells and rising temperatures have affected both the yield and quality of tea leaves.

Frequent and heavy rain has also led to waterlogging in low-lying plantations, which has damaged young tea bushes.

Urbanisation has further added to the pressure on plantations. The expansion of townships, roads and real estate development across parts of Jalpaiguri and neighbouring districts has reduced plantation land and altered traditional drainage patterns, which has worsened flooding in tea estates during the monsoon.

At the same time, the industry continues to struggle with rising production costs, fluctuating auction prices, ageing tea bushes and persistent labour-related issues. Wages, housing conditions and access to healthcare and education for plantation workers remain sensitive matters and often lead to periodic unrest in the gardens.

And now, the Centre's promise of a "comprehensive package" comes at a politically significant time. Tea garden workers and their families form a sizeable voting bloc across the Dooars and Terai regions and influence several Assembly constituencies in North Bengal.

With the Assembly election approaching, policy announcements related to the tea sector are expected to carry electoral significance. Both the All India Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party are seeking support among tea garden workers by promising better wages, improved welfare schemes and revival packages for struggling estates.