ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Begins Demographic Change Assessment In Jammu And Kashmir Over Concerns On 'Illegal' Settlement Of Bangladeshi, Rohingya Refugees

Jammu: A Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) committee mandated to examine demographic changes in the country held deliberations with various community delegations and civil society representatives in Jammu amid concerns over the "illegal" settlement of Bangladeshi and Rohingya refugees.

The meetings with the delegations continued on Tuesday, while a day before, the panel members met police officers and those from civil administration. The committee, which is headed by the registrar general and census commissioner of India, Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, has been constituted to assess demographic shifts.

The members of the panel also visited Jagti migrant camp to interact with displaced Kashmiri Pandits and also inspected Rohingya settlements in the Narwal area. Several community leaders apprised the panel of long-term demographic shifts dating back to 1947, arguing this has put pressure on civic infrastructure as well.

Civil society representatives told ETV Bharat that they sought enforcement against encroachments on state and forest land, particularly along the Tawi riverbed and also raised concerns over 'undocumented' Rohingya and Bangladeshi settlers residing in peripheral belts.

Gorkha Community Demands Land Ownership Rights

A delegation representing the All J&K Gorkha Sabha, led by its president Karuna Chhetri and representative Manish Adhikari, sought full ownership rights on the land that they have inhabited for over six decades, at par with benefits that were extended to West Pakistani refugees. The delegation noted that although Gorkha families have resided in Jammu and Kashmir for generations, having relocated from areas like Srinagar’s Magarmal Bagh after 1947 and settling along the Tawi basin in 1962, they were earlier denied state subject certificates despite possessing documentary records.

Chhetri told ETV Bharat that abrogation of Article 370 granted them citizenship rights as well as voting rights, besides making them eligible for government jobs, but they also sought ownership rights on the land that they have been inhabiting.

PoJK Displaced Persons Seek Rehabilitation