Centre Begins Demographic Change Assessment In Jammu And Kashmir Over Concerns On 'Illegal' Settlement Of Bangladeshi, Rohingya Refugees
A Ministry of Home Affairs panel has started assessment of demographic changes in Jammu and Kashmir, reports Mohd Ashraf Ganie.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 9:38 PM IST
Jammu: A Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) committee mandated to examine demographic changes in the country held deliberations with various community delegations and civil society representatives in Jammu amid concerns over the "illegal" settlement of Bangladeshi and Rohingya refugees.
The meetings with the delegations continued on Tuesday, while a day before, the panel members met police officers and those from civil administration. The committee, which is headed by the registrar general and census commissioner of India, Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, has been constituted to assess demographic shifts.
The members of the panel also visited Jagti migrant camp to interact with displaced Kashmiri Pandits and also inspected Rohingya settlements in the Narwal area. Several community leaders apprised the panel of long-term demographic shifts dating back to 1947, arguing this has put pressure on civic infrastructure as well.
Civil society representatives told ETV Bharat that they sought enforcement against encroachments on state and forest land, particularly along the Tawi riverbed and also raised concerns over 'undocumented' Rohingya and Bangladeshi settlers residing in peripheral belts.
Gorkha Community Demands Land Ownership Rights
A delegation representing the All J&K Gorkha Sabha, led by its president Karuna Chhetri and representative Manish Adhikari, sought full ownership rights on the land that they have inhabited for over six decades, at par with benefits that were extended to West Pakistani refugees. The delegation noted that although Gorkha families have resided in Jammu and Kashmir for generations, having relocated from areas like Srinagar’s Magarmal Bagh after 1947 and settling along the Tawi basin in 1962, they were earlier denied state subject certificates despite possessing documentary records.
Chhetri told ETV Bharat that abrogation of Article 370 granted them citizenship rights as well as voting rights, besides making them eligible for government jobs, but they also sought ownership rights on the land that they have been inhabiting.
PoJK Displaced Persons Seek Rehabilitation
The Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir's (PoJK) displaced people have sought that the Union Territory's demographic balance must address the planned return and rehabilitation of displaced families, who were dispersed to other states after the 1947 partition. SOS International, an organisation representing displaced persons from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), led by President Rajiv Chuni, noted during the interaction with the MHA panel that PoJK refugees were the basic victims of regional demographic changes of 1947.
Chuni told ETV Bharat that they informed the panel that while the internal movement of local citizens within the Union Territory does not alter fundamental demographics, the organisation called for a "structured roadmap to rehabilitate legitimate displaced families back in Jammu and Kashmir."
Caution Over Weaponising Demographic Change
While the MHA panel has begun assessment, some have cautioned against using it for political means. Political analyst and social activist Sohail Kazmi cautioned against weaponising the demographic change narrative for political polarisation in Jammu and Kashmir.
Kazmi told ETV Bharat that the committee’s findings must be evaluated objectively once a formal report is submitted. He cautioned against weaponising demographic narratives for political polarisation in Jammu and Kashmir, which has historically functioned as a single entity.
"The movement of people within Jammu and Kashmir, whether for education, healthcare, or administrative duties under the traditional Darbar Move, has always been an organic and interdependent process. It is misleading to view regular citizens moving within their own state as demographic change," Kazmi said.
Kazmi also distinguished organised land-grabbers and working-class families. "Common citizens who have purchased two to three marlas of land with hard-earned money to build a roof over their heads cannot be equated with illegal encroachers," he said, pointing out that established Jammu colonies such as Nanak Nagar, Preet Nagar, and Trikuta Nagar were also built on state land that subsequent governments regularised in the 1990s. He also urged policymakers to prioritise pressing economic, administrative, and developmental challenges over "communal narratives", emphasising that policy discourse in the Union Territory should remain focused on "long-term stability and social cohesion."
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