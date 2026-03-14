ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Bars PNG Users From Retaining Or Obtaining Domestic LPG Connections

New Delhi: The Union government on Saturday amended the existing rules governing domestic cooking gas supply to prohibit households with piped natural gas connections from retaining or obtaining subsidised LPG cylinders. The move comes amid the ongoing West Asia crisis that has disrupted the energy supply.

In a notification issued under the powers granted by the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas introduced the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Amendment Order, 2026, modifying provisions of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Order, 2000.

According to the amendment, individuals who already have a Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connection will not be allowed to retain a domestic LPG connection or obtain refills of LPG cylinders from government oil marketing companies or their distributors. Consumers who currently possess both PNG and LPG connections will be required to immediately surrender their LPG connection.

The order also prohibits any person with a PNG connection from applying for a new domestic LPG connection in the future.