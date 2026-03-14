Centre Bars PNG Users From Retaining Or Obtaining Domestic LPG Connections
As per the new directions, consumers who currently possess both PNG and LPG connections will be required to immediately surrender their LPG connection.
Published : March 14, 2026 at 10:39 PM IST
New Delhi: The Union government on Saturday amended the existing rules governing domestic cooking gas supply to prohibit households with piped natural gas connections from retaining or obtaining subsidised LPG cylinders. The move comes amid the ongoing West Asia crisis that has disrupted the energy supply.
In a notification issued under the powers granted by the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas introduced the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Amendment Order, 2026, modifying provisions of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Order, 2000.
According to the amendment, individuals who already have a Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connection will not be allowed to retain a domestic LPG connection or obtain refills of LPG cylinders from government oil marketing companies or their distributors. Consumers who currently possess both PNG and LPG connections will be required to immediately surrender their LPG connection.
The order also prohibits any person with a PNG connection from applying for a new domestic LPG connection in the future.
The amendment further places restrictions on government oil companies, barring them from issuing new domestic LPG connections or supplying cylinder refills to consumers who already own a piped natural gas connection. This restriction has been included in the list of “prohibited activities” for oil companies under Schedule I of the LPG supply regulations.
Officials said the revised rules aim to streamline the distribution of domestic LPG and ensure that subsidised cooking gas reaches households that lack access to piped natural gas networks.
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