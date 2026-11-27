ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Authorises States, UTs To Exercise Powers Under UAPA Against Zakir Naik’s IRF

New Delhi: The Centre has authorised states and Union territories to exercise powers related to funds and premises under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, in relation to fugitive preacher Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), which was declared an unlawful association earlier this month.

In a gazette notification issued on Thursday, the Ministry of Home Affairs invoked powers under Section 42 of the anti-terror law to issue the directive to state governments and Union territory administrators.

The ministry had extended the ban on the IRF as an unlawful association through a notification dated November 13 under sections 3(1) and 3(3) of the Act.

“The Central government declared the Islamic Research Foundation an unlawful association vide notification number S.O. 6182(E) dated November 13, 2026, published in the Gazette of India; in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 42 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the Central government hereby directs that all powers exercisable by it under sections 7 and 8 of the said Act shall also be exercised by the state governments and the Union territory administrations in relation to the above said unlawful association,” the notification said.

Section 7 of the UAPA pertains to the powers of the government to prohibit the use or transfer of funds, securities and other financial assets suspected of being used or intended for the purposes of an unlawful association.

It also allows authorised officers to investigate such financial dealings, whereas Section 8 empowers the government to notify premises, including houses and buildings, suspected of being used for the activities of an unlawful association.

Following the notification, the authorities can regulate access to a premises and restrict the use of movable properties found there.

On November 13, the Centre extended the ban on fugitive preacher Zakir Naik's IRF for another five years under the stringent UAPA. The ban was to expire on November 14.