ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Assures Parliament Of Adequate Fertiliser Availability For Kharif Season

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday assured Parliament that there is no shortage of fertilisers for the ongoing Kharif 2026 season despite geopolitical tensions in West Asia, saying it has secured adequate imports, increased subsidy support and put in place multiple monitoring mechanisms to ensure uninterrupted supplies across the country.

Replying to an unstarred question by AAP MP Sanjay Singh in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Anupriya Patel said the Department of Fertilisers has taken several proactive measures to address any potential supply disruptions arising from the ongoing West Asia conflict.

"The government has already secured 25 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of urea through a global tender floated in April 2026 and another 17.7 LMT through a tender finalised in June 2026," Patel said while responding to concerns over the possible financial impact of the conflict on fertiliser imports and subsidy expenditure.

She further informed the House that India has entered into a long-term supply arrangement with Oman to ensure a stable supply of approximately 45 LMT of urea over the next five years, strengthening the country's fertiliser security against global market uncertainties.

To meet any additional subsidy burden, the government has approved an allocation of Rs 41,533.81 crore under the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) scheme for the current Kharif season, which is around Rs 3,581 crore higher than the subsidy approved for the Rabi 2025-26 season.

Patel said the enhanced allocation would help maintain both the affordability and availability of phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers for farmers, adding that the Centre had incurred fertiliser subsidy expenditure of Rs 70,709 crore as of July 13, against the total budget allocation of Rs 1.77 lakh crore, accounting for 39.92% of the annual allocation. "Sufficient funds are, therefore, available to meet the subsidy expenditure," she said.

Patel asserted the government follows a structured planning mechanism before every cropping season to ensure timely availability of fertiliser. "The Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, in consultation with all state governments, assesses the month-wise and state-wise fertiliser requirement before the beginning of each crop season," she said.