Centre Asks States To Prioritise Women, SC/ST Officers For Central Deputation

New Delhi: The Centre has asked states to nominate women officers and those from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) for appointment in key posts on central deputation so that adequate representation can be provided to them.

In a communique issued to the chief secretaries of all state governments, the Personnel Ministry sought nominations of only those officers who are not likely to be recalled by them on the grounds of availing promotion for at least two years.

The sponsored officers are to be appointed on deputation to the posts under the Central Staffing Scheme (CSS) and for the posts of Chief Vigilance Officers (CVOs) in central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) and other central government organisations. CVOs act as a distant arm of the Central Vigilance Commission to check corruption in government departments.

"Sufficient names of women and SC and ST officers may be sponsored so that adequate representation can be provided to them," read the communique dated December 10. Details of any inquiry/complaints/proceedings which may affect the vigilance status of the applicant may also be forwarded, it said.

In the letter, the Personnel Ministry said that such movement of officers from the states to the Centre is crucial for building up the capabilities and contributing towards developing state perspectives in the government of India or national perspective in the state at the decision-making levels.