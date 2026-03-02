Centre Asks States To Be On Alert Over Evolving Situation In West Asia
Protests were witnessed in several places following the killing of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Israel-US attacks.
Published : March 2, 2026 at 6:49 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked all states and Union Territories to be on alert and identify pro-Iran radical preachers giving inflammatory speeches following the death of supreme leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The development took place following the recent US and Israeli attacks on Iran. The Ministry opined that the development could have domestic effects, particularly through inflammatory rhetoric in religious gatherings. Sources said MHA apprehends such speeches could incite unrest or communal tensions.
Meanwhile, a high alert has been sounded across Delhi, especially in areas adjoining the Embassies of US and Iran, and places that shelter Israeli and Jewish population. The Ministry underscores the need for intensified intelligence sharing and preventive action to avert any law and order breakdown.
Demonstrations have been witnessed in different places across the country especially in Srinagar and Delhi following Khamenei's killing. In Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, members of the All India Shia Council came together wearing black dress to signify mourning.
On the other hand, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has set up a 24×7 control room to provide immediate assistance to passengers and ensure timely support during disruptions.
“In view of ongoing developments in the Middle East, the Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR) at the Ministry of Civil Aviation is proactively addressing grievances and queries of air travellers. Passenger concerns received through social media platforms, the AirSewa portal, and dedicated helplines are being closely monitored and prioritised for redressal. In coordination with airlines and airport operators, the control room has resolved 411 passenger grievances during the ongoing situation, ensuring timely assistance and support," the Civil Aviation Ministry stated.
The Ministry further said that helpline numbers provided by Indian Embassies were actively shared with passengers through the PACR to enable necessary coordination. "Passengers may reach out to us through our official social media platforms, the AirSewa portal, or by calling our helpline numbers: 011-24604283 / 011-24632987,” it added.
On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting to review the evolving situation in West Asia. The Committee was briefed on the air strikes in Iran on February 28 and the subsequent escalation, including attacks in several Gulf countries.
The meeting expressed serious concern over the safety and security of the Indian community in the region. It also reviewed the difficulties faced by Indian travellers transiting the region and students appearing for scheduled examinations, as well as the broader implications for regional security and economic and commercial activities.
The CCS directed all concerned departments to take necessary and feasible measures to assist Indian nationals affected by the developments.
