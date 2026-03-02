ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Asks States To Be On Alert Over Evolving Situation In West Asia

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked all states and Union Territories to be on alert and identify pro-Iran radical preachers giving inflammatory speeches following the death of supreme leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The development took place following the recent US and Israeli attacks on Iran. The Ministry opined that the development could have domestic effects, particularly through inflammatory rhetoric in religious gatherings. Sources said MHA apprehends such speeches could incite unrest or communal tensions.

Meanwhile, a high alert has been sounded across Delhi, especially in areas adjoining the Embassies of US and Iran, and places that shelter Israeli and Jewish population. The Ministry underscores the need for intensified intelligence sharing and preventive action to avert any law and order breakdown.

Demonstrations have been witnessed in different places across the country especially in Srinagar and Delhi following Khamenei's killing. In Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, members of the All India Shia Council came together wearing black dress to signify mourning.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has set up a 24×7 control room to provide immediate assistance to passengers and ensure timely support during disruptions.