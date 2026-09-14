ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Asks Delhi, Northern States To Reschedule Sports In Schools During Winter, Amid Pollution Woes

New Delhi: Amid possibility of deteriorating air quality in Delhi and other northern states during the upcoming winter season, the Centre has asked the concerned state governments to ensure that no physical school sport activities or competitions are being scheduled during the last two months of the year.

The Centre, through the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), directed respective governments to explore ways to reschedule such events or provide alternative opportunities for students to engage in similar activities at appropriate times, without compromising their health or academic progress.

CAQM has written to the Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh governments in this regard. Notably, every year, especially during winter, air pollution is aggravated due to various factors, posing health hazards to the children and elderly. The various factors include stubble burning, vehicular emissions and industrial pollution.

CAQM in coordination with state governments and their concerned departments have been taking various measures to combat this issue. This year, it has launched an extensive information, education and communication (IEC) campaign from September, which will continue till March next year.

In its latest advisory, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the CAQM has referred to its earlier advisory, issued last year following directions from the Supreme Court, expressing concern regarding the impact of poor to severe air quality on children participating in physical sports competitions organised by the schools.

Keeping in view the potential adverse health effects, especially on children, of participating in such activities during the winter months, the Court then directed CAQM to issue directives to schools to postpone sports competitions.

In its recent advisory, the CAQM wrote, "Taking note of the observations of the Supreme Court and discussions held in the meeting, the Commission deems it necessary for the Delhi and NCR state governments to take immediate and appropriate action to ensure that such physical sport competitions scheduled in the months of November and December may be postponed, keeping in view the air quality trends prevailing in the area."