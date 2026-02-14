Centre Approves 11.56 Km Metro Extension From Noida And Three Multi-tracking Railway Projects
The Noida Metro extension to Botanical Garden will ease urban mobility and the multi-tracking projects will enhance connectivity to approximately 3,902 villages
Published : February 14, 2026 at 6:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre has approved an 11.56 km extension corridor with eight elevated stations from Noida Sector 142 to Botanical Garden of the Noida Metro Rail Project. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.
According to the statement issued by the government on Saturday, after operationalisation of the corridor, Noida and Greater Noida cities will have an active Metro Rail Network of 61.62 km. Representing an advancement in the city's infrastructure, the extension corridor from Noida Sector 142 to Botanical Garden (Noida) acts as a major expansion of the Noida Metro Rail Network, it said.
The corridor will introduce approximately 11.56 km of tracks and improve public transportation in the city, the statement said. The project will also provide direct connectivity with high-demand corridors, including the interchange at Botanical Garden, Blue Line and Magenta Line.
This phase aims to seamlessly integrate key zones of Noida, including commercial hubs and educational institutes. It will also integrate major tourist attractions, including the Botanical Garden and Sector-93 Park, the statement said.
"Extension Corridor from Noida Sector 142 to Botanical Garden (Noida) will not only enhance connectivity but also stimulate economic activity and ease urban mobility for both residents and commuters related to employment, business, education & general transit," the statement read.
Promising to deliver enhanced connectivity, reduced traffic congestion, environmental benefits, economic growth and improved quality of life, the proposed extension corridor is set to be a transformative development for the city. By addressing key urban challenges and providing a foundation for future expansion, it will play a crucial role in shaping the city's development trajectory and sustainability, the statement read.
Further, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved three projects of the Railway Ministry entailing a cost of approximately Rs 18,509 crore. These projects include the construction of the third and fourth lines between Kasara-Manmad, Delhi-Ambala, and Ballari-Hosapete.
"The increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways," the government said in a statement on Saturday.
"These multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion. The projects are in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a New India, which will make people in the region 'Atmanirbhar' through comprehensive development that enhances employment and self-employment opportunities," it added.
According to the statement, the projects are planned under the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan, with a focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity and logistics efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations. These projects will provide seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods and services.
Providing details on the growth of the Indian Railways network, the statement said that the three projects, covering 12 districts across Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra and Karnataka, will increase the existing railway network by about 389 kilometres.
"The proposed multi-tracking projects will enhance connectivity to approximately 3,902 villages with a combined population of about 97 lakh," it said.
"The proposed capacity enhancement will improve rail connectivity to several prominent tourist destinations across the country, including Bhavli Dam, Shri Ghatandevi, Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in Katra, Srinagar, and major attractions such as Hampi (a UNESCO World Heritage Site), Ballari Fort, Daroji Sloth Bear Sanctuary, Tungabhadra Dam, Kenchanagudda, and the Vijaya Vittala Temple, among others," it added.
Outlining the commercial gains for Railways, the statement said, "The proposed projects are on essential routes for the transportation of commodities such as coal, steel, iron ore, cement, limestone/bauxite, containers, food grains, sugar, fertilisers and POL, among others. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of 96 MTPA (million tonnes per annum)."
"The Railways, being an environment-friendly and energy-efficient mode of transportation, will help achieve climate goals, minimise the country's logistics costs, reduce oil imports (by 22 crore litres) and lower CO2 emissions (by 111 crore kilograms), which is equivalent to the plantation of four crore trees," it added.
Also Read