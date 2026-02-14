ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Approves 11.56 Km Metro Extension From Noida And Three Multi-tracking Railway Projects

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw briefs the media on union cabinet decisions, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Centre has approved an 11.56 km extension corridor with eight elevated stations from Noida Sector 142 to Botanical Garden of the Noida Metro Rail Project. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

According to the statement issued by the government on Saturday, after operationalisation of the corridor, Noida and Greater Noida cities will have an active Metro Rail Network of 61.62 km. Representing an advancement in the city's infrastructure, the extension corridor from Noida Sector 142 to Botanical Garden (Noida) acts as a major expansion of the Noida Metro Rail Network, it said.

The corridor will introduce approximately 11.56 km of tracks and improve public transportation in the city, the statement said. The project will also provide direct connectivity with high-demand corridors, including the interchange at Botanical Garden, Blue Line and Magenta Line.

This phase aims to seamlessly integrate key zones of Noida, including commercial hubs and educational institutes. It will also integrate major tourist attractions, including the Botanical Garden and Sector-93 Park, the statement said.

"Extension Corridor from Noida Sector 142 to Botanical Garden (Noida) will not only enhance connectivity but also stimulate economic activity and ease urban mobility for both residents and commuters related to employment, business, education & general transit," the statement read.

Promising to deliver enhanced connectivity, reduced traffic congestion, environmental benefits, economic growth and improved quality of life, the proposed extension corridor is set to be a transformative development for the city. By addressing key urban challenges and providing a foundation for future expansion, it will play a crucial role in shaping the city's development trajectory and sustainability, the statement read.

Further, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved three projects of the Railway Ministry entailing a cost of approximately Rs 18,509 crore. These projects include the construction of the third and fourth lines between Kasara-Manmad, Delhi-Ambala, and Ballari-Hosapete.

"The increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways," the government said in a statement on Saturday.