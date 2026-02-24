ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Approves Major Expansion Of Civil Enclave At Srinagar International Airport

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks during a Cabinet briefing at the National Media Centre, in New Delhi on Tuesday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Continuing its endeavour for infrastructural development in Jammu and Kashmir, the Centre on Tuesday approved the development of the Civil Enclave at Srinagar International Airport, proposed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,677 crore.

The decision taken at the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was announced by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw at a media briefing.

According to the Centre, the development of the civil enclave will mark a major milestone in strengthening aviation infrastructure and connectivity in the Kashmir Valley.

The project scope also includes the construction of barracks for security personnel. Operated by the Airports Authority of India within the Budgam Airbase of the Indian Air Force (IAF), the airport, designated as an international airport in 2005, is located approximately 12 km from Srinagar city.

The new Civil Enclave project, spread over 73.18 acres, will feature a state-of-the-art terminal building spanning 71,500 square meters (including 20,659 square meters of existing structure), designed to serve 2,900 passengers during peak hours and an annual capacity of 10 million passengers per annum (MPPA). The expanded apron will accommodate 15 aircraft parking bays, including 1 widebody (Code E) (9 existing and 6 proposed), while the 3,658m x 45m runway continues to be operated by the IAF.