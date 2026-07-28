ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Approves Rs 6,143 Cr Kosi-Mechi Link Project, Target Completion By March 2029

New Delhi: The Centre has included the Kosi-Mechi intra-state link project in Bihar under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayi Yojana's Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme (PMKSY-AIBP) at a balance cost of Rs 6,143.22 crore, with the central government providing over 50 per cent financial assistance, Parliament was informed on Monday.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary said the river linking project is scheduled for completion by March 2029. He said the remodelling of the Eastern Kosi main canal from km 0 to 41.30 has been taken up at an awarded contract value of Rs 2,639.80 crore.

"Physical progress of 8.5 per cent has been achieved so far," the minister said. On the long-pending proposal for dams on the Kosi river in Nepal, Choudhary said the Centre is engaged in regular dialogue with the neighbouring country for projects that would benefit both nations, including flood control.

"The Government of India is engaged in regular dialogue with the Government of Nepal regarding construction of dams on the Kosi river for the mutual benefit of both countries, including flood control," he said.

The minister said a joint project office (JPO-SKSKI), constituted in 2003, has been mandated to prepare the detailed project reports (DPRs) for the Sapta-Kosi multipurpose project and the Sun-Kosi Kamla diversion multipurpose project.