ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Approves Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Train; Operations To Start Soon

Bengaluru: In a pleasing development for commuters, the central government has approved the much-awaited Vande Bharat Sleeper Train between Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Union Railway Minister Ashwin Vaishnav confirmed about the approval in reply to a letter to him by Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha member PC Mohan.

Mohan had requested the central government to approve the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train to facilitate passenger travel between Bengaluru and Mumbai. On December 2, the Bengaluru Central MP had also raised the issue during the study visit of the Standing Committee of the South Western Railway.