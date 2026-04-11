Centre Approves Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Train; Operations To Start Soon
Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made the announcement in reply to a letter by Benglauru Central Lok Sabha member PC Mohan.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 5:54 PM IST
Bengaluru: In a pleasing development for commuters, the central government has approved the much-awaited Vande Bharat Sleeper Train between Bengaluru and Mumbai.
Union Railway Minister Ashwin Vaishnav confirmed about the approval in reply to a letter to him by Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha member PC Mohan.
Mohan had requested the central government to approve the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train to facilitate passenger travel between Bengaluru and Mumbai. On December 2, the Bengaluru Central MP had also raised the issue during the study visit of the Standing Committee of the South Western Railway.
Mohan said that for about 976 km distance between Bengaluru and Mumbai, trains that currently run between these two megacities take 24 to 30 hours, while buses ironically take only 16 to 18 hours.
Reacting to the Union Railway Minister's letter confirming the approval of the train, Mohan said, “I am very happy about this”. He further said that he will soon provide information about the schedule of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train and the date from which the train will start operating.
Vande Bharat trains are running on several routes including Bengaluru-Chennai, Bengaluru-Hyderabad, Bengaluru-Belagavi, Bengaluru-Kalburgi, Bengaluru-Mangaluru. These trains, which run at a speed of 160 kilometers per hour, have also been appreciated by passengers. Since Vande Bharat trains run at such a high speed, there have been demands for the start of Vande Bharat sleeper trains between distant cities.