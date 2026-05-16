ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Appoints Two Joint Secretaries, Joint Directors In National Testing Agency

New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday appointed two joint secretaries and joint directors in the National Testing Agency (NTA), which is under the heat over the NEET-UG paper leak.

Anuja Bapat, a 1998-batch officer of the Indian Statistical Service, and Ruchita Vij, a 2004-batch officer of the Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Indirect Taxes), will be new joint secretaries in the NTA for five years, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Akash Jain, an Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) officer, and Aditya Rajendra Bhojgadhiya, an Indian Audit and Accounts Service officer, have been named joint directors in the NTA, the ministry said in a separate order.