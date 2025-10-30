ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Appoints Justice Surya Kant As 53rd Chief Justice Of India

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, in a post on X, said: “In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Surya Kant, judge of the Supreme Court of India as the Chief Justice of India with effect from 24th November, 2025. I convey my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to him”.

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday appointed Justice Surya Kant, as the Chief Justice of India with effect from November 24, following the superannuation of the incumbent Chief Justice BR Gavai on November 23.

Justice Surya Kant was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court of India on May 24, 2019. Justice Kant, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, would become the 53rd Chief Justice of India. He would assume office on November 24 and will have a tenure of about 14 months, retiring on February 9, 2027. As per memorandum of procedure, the Law Ministry has on October 23 had sent a letter to the incumbent CJI to name his successor.

He assumed charge of the office of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh with effect from October, 5, 2018.

In the Supreme Court, Justice Kant has pronounced several important verdicts and orders. Justice Kant was part of the bench that upheld the abrogation of Article 370 concerning Jammu and Kashmir. He was also part of the bench, which struck down the electoral bonds scheme, citing a violation of citizens' right to information.

Justice Kant upheld the validity of the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme for the armed forces. Justice Kant also authored the majority opinion validating Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, part of the Assam accord. Justice Kant was part of the bench that appointed an expert panel in the Pegasus spyware case, saying that the state cannot use national security as a free pass for surveillance.