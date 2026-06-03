Centre Announces Rs 10,000 Crore ATF Price Stabilisation Fund To Mitigate Impact Of West Asia Crisis On Aviation Sector
The centre also announced multi-thousand crore projects about four-laning of highways in Bihar and Telangana.
Representational picture (AFP)
Published : June 3, 2026 at 3:48 PM IST
New Delhi: Day after the Centre slashed international jet fuel prices by 27 percent, the government has created Rs 10,000 crore fuel stabilisation fund to mitigate the impact of the ongoing West Asia crisis on aviation sector.
During a cabinet briefing here on Wednesday, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, also announced multi-thousand crore projects including Rs 5041 crore scheme to phase out old trucks and buses in New Delhi, Rs 8301 crore coastal highway Rameshwar-Konark-Paradeep project and Rs 7597 crore 4-laning of sections NH63 and NH-563 in Telangana.