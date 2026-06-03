ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Announces Rs 10,000 Crore ATF Price Stabilisation Fund To Mitigate Impact Of West Asia Crisis On Aviation Sector

Representational picture ( AFP )

New Delhi: Day after the Centre slashed international jet fuel prices by 27 percent, the government has created Rs 10,000 crore fuel stabilisation fund to mitigate the impact of the ongoing West Asia crisis on aviation sector.