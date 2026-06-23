Centre Announces 2027 Haj Policy, Application Process Open Via Haj Committee Portal
The announcement follows the Haj Review Meeting chaired by Rijiju on June 18, where the roadmap for Haj 2027 was finalised.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 11:00 AM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of Minority Affairs has announced the Haj Policy 2027, with Union Minister of Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju declaring that the Haj Committee of India has begun inviting applications from prospective pilgrims.
Applications for Haj 2027 can now be submitted online through the Haj Committee of India portal (hajcommittee.gov.in) and the Haj Suvidha App, a move aimed at making the process more flexible, simpler and accessible. The quota distribution between the Haj Committee of India and the private sector remains unchanged at 70:30, with 1,22,518 seats allocated to the Committee and 52,507 to the private sector.
The application process has opened from Monday (June 22) and will close at 11.59 pm on July 20, 2026.
Rijiju urged all eligible pilgrims to apply within the prescribed timelines and directed the Haj Committee of India and concerned agencies to ensure a smooth and transparent process. He reiterated the government’s commitment to a safe, comfortable, transparent and dignified Haj for every Indian pilgrim.
On X, Rijiju wrote: “Today, I announced the Haj Policy 2027 and opened applications for Haj 2027 through the Haj Committee of India portal and Haj Suvidha App. Building on the reforms of Haj‑2026, the new policy focuses on greater comfort, safety, transparency & dignity for every pilgrim. Key measures include enhanced on‑ground support, continuation of the Short Haj Package, strengthened medical screening & technology‑driven services, including AI‑enabled assistance in multiple Indian languages. We remain committed to making the Haj pilgrimage more accessible, seamless and pilgrim‑centric for every Indian Haj pilgrim.”
Today, I announced the Haj Policy 2027 and opened applications for Haj-2027 through the Haj Committee of India portal and Haj Suvidha App.— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 22, 2026
Building on the reforms of Haj-2026, the new policy focuses on greater comfort, safety, transparency & dignity for every pilgrim. Key… pic.twitter.com/UJuldVJw6C
The Government has indicated that efforts will be made to increase the overall quota, which stood at 1,75,025 last year. The announcement follows the Haj Review Meeting chaired by Rijiju on June 18, 2026, where the conduct of Haj‑2026 was assessed and the roadmap for Haj 2027 was finalised. The Ministry emphasised that the early announcement and simultaneous opening of applications reflect its commitment to timely preparation and adherence to timelines prescribed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Haj Policy 2027 builds on initiatives introduced during Haj 2026, including sofa‑cum‑beds in Mina, high‑speed train travel between Makkah and Madinah, hotel‑style accommodation in Makkah, and the 20‑day Short Haj Package. The Indian Haj Mission was recognised with two Labbaytum Awards by the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah under the “Best Haj Coordination and Communication” category for Haj‑2026, marking the first time India received such a distinction.
Among the key changes, the policy improves on‑ground assistance by revising the State Haj Inspector ratio from one inspector for every 150 pilgrims to one for every 135. To address the waiting list fairly, preference will be given to the top 20 per cent of final waitlisted applicants from Haj 2026. The Short Haj Package, which saw strong demand in its first year, will continue, with Kolkata added as an embarkation point.
Medical screening will be aligned with Saudi guidelines, ensuring individuals with chronic medical conditions are not cleared to travel, prioritising the health and safety of pilgrims. The Ministry is also pursuing artificial intelligence (AI) interventions to strengthen end‑to‑end pilgrim management. These include AI‑assisted application and document verification, demand modelling for flight allocation, and real‑time grievance tracking.
A conversational AI assistant is planned to provide round‑the‑clock support in Hindi, Urdu and major regional languages, guiding pilgrims through applications, payments, flights, accommodation, baggage, grievances and emergencies. Integration with the Saudi Nusuk platform is envisaged to ensure seamless coordination between Indian and Saudi systems.
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