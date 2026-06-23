ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Announces 2027 Haj Policy, Application Process Open Via Haj Committee Portal

New Delhi: The Ministry of Minority Affairs has announced the Haj Policy 2027, with Union Minister of Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju declaring that the Haj Committee of India has begun inviting applications from prospective pilgrims.

Applications for Haj 2027 can now be submitted online through the Haj Committee of India portal (hajcommittee.gov.in) and the Haj Suvidha App, a move aimed at making the process more flexible, simpler and accessible. The quota distribution between the Haj Committee of India and the private sector remains unchanged at 70:30, with 1,22,518 seats allocated to the Committee and 52,507 to the private sector.

The application process has opened from Monday (June 22) and will close at 11.59 pm on July 20, 2026.

Rijiju urged all eligible pilgrims to apply within the prescribed timelines and directed the Haj Committee of India and concerned agencies to ensure a smooth and transparent process. He reiterated the government’s commitment to a safe, comfortable, transparent and dignified Haj for every Indian pilgrim.

On X, Rijiju wrote: “Today, I announced the Haj Policy 2027 and opened applications for Haj 2027 through the Haj Committee of India portal and Haj Suvidha App. Building on the reforms of Haj‑2026, the new policy focuses on greater comfort, safety, transparency & dignity for every pilgrim. Key measures include enhanced on‑ground support, continuation of the Short Haj Package, strengthened medical screening & technology‑driven services, including AI‑enabled assistance in multiple Indian languages. We remain committed to making the Haj pilgrimage more accessible, seamless and pilgrim‑centric for every Indian Haj pilgrim.”