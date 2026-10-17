ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Amends Census Rules To Rope In 'Suitable' Enumerators; Congress Calls It 'Rozgar Guarantee Yojana' For BJP, RSS Workers

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government has amended the Census Rules, 1990, allowing states and union territories to appoint teachers of “aided or unaided private bodies” besides other employees and “any person” the authorities may consider “suitable” to be deployed as enumerators. The Congress has alleged “mischief” behind the move, it said, was a “Rozgar Guarantee Yojana for thousands of RSS/BJP workers”.

A gazette notification issued by Registrar General of India (RGI) Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan on Friday said "teachers, clerks, or any official or any person" can be appointed as census officers by state governments and Union territories as enumerators.

It said that "teachers of any educational institution of the government, local authority, aided or unaided private bodies, societies or trusts; (ii) Clerks or any official of the central government, state government, local authority or establishment (including public sector undertakings, statutory bodies, banks, companies, institutions, societies and trusts); (iii) Any person, as the state government or the Union territory administration may consider suitable" can be appointed as Census officers to perform duties as an enumerator.

Congress Slams Census Rule Changes

Congress MP and General Secretary In-Charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh while reacting to the Census Rule changes by the Centre, said that there was “much mischief behind it”. Ramesh said the move has to be seen in light of the training camp by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the ruling BJP, for its cadres from July 10-12 “on the single-point agenda of Census 2027”. He also linked the Census rule changes with the 'High-Level Committee on Demographic Changes' set up by the Union Home Ministry on May 26, 2026 asking for inputs from the public, including Indian and foreign organisations, on demographic changes in the country.

“The only thing high level of this committee is the affiliation of its members to the RSS ecosystem. So we know where these inputs will come from. The Census Notification of October 16, 2026 has to be seen in light of the RSS training camp of July 10-12, 2026 and the Demographic Change Committee’s call for inputs on October 14, 2026. It is clear this is a Rozgar Guarantee Yojana for thousands of RSS/BJP workers,” Ramesh wrote in an elaborate post on X.

“This will most certainly further contaminate an already subverted Census. Another institution is being destroyed. Like SIR, the Census will also be dangerously doctored. There are no limits to the diabolical designs of the PM-HM duo”.

High Court Rulings

The Census rule changes also come in light of various high courts giving relief to teachers of aided or unaided private bodies from being roped in for duties as enumerators during the ongoing Census.