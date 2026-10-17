Centre Amends Census Rules To Rope In 'Suitable' Enumerators; Congress Calls It 'Rozgar Guarantee Yojana' For BJP, RSS Workers
The gazette notification by Registrar General of India allows states and union territories to rope in enumerators from other bodies including aided and unaided schools.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 4:14 PM IST
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government has amended the Census Rules, 1990, allowing states and union territories to appoint teachers of “aided or unaided private bodies” besides other employees and “any person” the authorities may consider “suitable” to be deployed as enumerators. The Congress has alleged “mischief” behind the move, it said, was a “Rozgar Guarantee Yojana for thousands of RSS/BJP workers”.
A gazette notification issued by Registrar General of India (RGI) Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan on Friday said "teachers, clerks, or any official or any person" can be appointed as census officers by state governments and Union territories as enumerators.
It said that "teachers of any educational institution of the government, local authority, aided or unaided private bodies, societies or trusts; (ii) Clerks or any official of the central government, state government, local authority or establishment (including public sector undertakings, statutory bodies, banks, companies, institutions, societies and trusts); (iii) Any person, as the state government or the Union territory administration may consider suitable" can be appointed as Census officers to perform duties as an enumerator.
Congress Slams Census Rule Changes
Congress MP and General Secretary In-Charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh while reacting to the Census Rule changes by the Centre, said that there was “much mischief behind it”. Ramesh said the move has to be seen in light of the training camp by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the ruling BJP, for its cadres from July 10-12 “on the single-point agenda of Census 2027”. He also linked the Census rule changes with the 'High-Level Committee on Demographic Changes' set up by the Union Home Ministry on May 26, 2026 asking for inputs from the public, including Indian and foreign organisations, on demographic changes in the country.
The Modi Govt has now expanded the list of eligible enumerators for Census 2027. There is much mischief behind it. During July 10-12, 2026, the RSS held a big training camp in Belgaum for its cadres on the single-point agenda of Census 2027. The High-Level Committee on Demographic Changes set up by the Union Home Ministry on May 26, 2026 has just asked for inputs from the public, including Indian and foreign organisations, on demographic changes in the country. The only thing high level of this committee is the affiliation of its members to the RSS ecosystem. So we know where these inputs will come from. The Census Notification of October 16, 2026 has to be seen in light of the RSS training camp of July 10-12, 2026 and the Demographic Change Committee’s call for inputs on October 14, 2026. It is clear this is a Rozgar Guarantee Yojana for thousands of RSS/BJP workers. This will most certainly further contaminate an already subverted Census. Another institution is being destroyed. Like SIR, the Census will also be dangerously doctored. There are no limits to the diabolical designs of the PM-HM duo.— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 17, 2026
“The only thing high level of this committee is the affiliation of its members to the RSS ecosystem. So we know where these inputs will come from. The Census Notification of October 16, 2026 has to be seen in light of the RSS training camp of July 10-12, 2026 and the Demographic Change Committee’s call for inputs on October 14, 2026. It is clear this is a Rozgar Guarantee Yojana for thousands of RSS/BJP workers,” Ramesh wrote in an elaborate post on X.
“This will most certainly further contaminate an already subverted Census. Another institution is being destroyed. Like SIR, the Census will also be dangerously doctored. There are no limits to the diabolical designs of the PM-HM duo”.
High Court Rulings
The Census rule changes also come in light of various high courts giving relief to teachers of aided or unaided private bodies from being roped in for duties as enumerators during the ongoing Census.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently stayed the operation of two Haryana government communications seeking details of available teachers for census duty. The stay by a bench of Justice Harpreet Singh Brar came on a petition filed by Haryana Progressive Schools Conference challenging the requisition and deployment of teaching staff from private unaided schools for census duty.
The matter has been listed for April 29, 2027.
The petitioner argued that the government had no statutory authority under the Census Act, 1948, or the rules framed thereunder to requisition the teaching staff of private unaided schools for appointment as enumerators or supervisors for census duty.
Saying that Section 4A of the Census Act specifically contemplates making available officers and staff of local authorities for census-related work, the plea said private unaided schools and their employees do not fall within the definition or scope of "local authority".
Likewise, in May, the Allahabad High Court stayed the orders of the District Inspector of Schools, Gautam Budh Nagar, seeking list of teaching and nonteaching staff of all aided and unaided institutions for the purposes of census duty on similar ground.
"The court prima facie finds that the teaching and non-teaching staff of private institutions, whether aided or unaided, cannot be said to fall within the purview of local authorities' i.e., the B.S.A., D.I.O.S., and the D.P.R.O., who alone are required to provide their staff," the high court had said.
The Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court also stayed the order of Deputy Commissioner Nagpur Municipal Corporation for appointing the teachers as enumerates and supervisors for census work. The stay came on a petition by teachers of Centre Point School challenging the order of Deputy Commissioner.
The Deputy Commissioner had allegedly threatened the principal of the school with criminal action if the order was followed.
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