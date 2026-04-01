Aviation Companies Welcome Partial Hike In ATF Prices Amid Global Uncertainty
Government’s 25% ATF price hike aims to stabilise airfares, ease airline costs, and mitigate the impact of global energy disruptions amid rising geopolitical tensions.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 2:53 PM IST
New Delhi: The central government has decided to allow a partial increase of 25% in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices in the country to “help maintain stability in airfares and provide relief to both airlines and passengers amid rising global uncertainties.”
The move has been welcomed by Aviation companies, which thanked the government for materially insulating domestic air travel costs from the substantial rise
Following the government decision, IndiGo released a statement saying the ongoing geopolitical situation in the Middle East had “significantly affected the global supply of ATF, resulting in continuous and steep increases in its prices.”
“We would like to thank the government for materially insulating domestic air travel costs from the substantial rise in ATF prices and for implementing a partial and staggered increase of 25%,” it said
We would like to thank the Hon'ble Prime Minster for such a significant step for all of us. We would also like to convey our heartfelt appreciation to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas as this marks a meaningful way forward, enabling… https://t.co/sn59l8WB7o— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) April 1, 2026
The statement added that IndiGo was reviewing the impact of the revised ATF price, effective April 1, 2026, on its operating costs and will announce its revised fuel charges shortly.
Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, Ajay Singh, said the Government’s decision to allow only a partial increase in ATF prices came as significant relief for the Indian aviation industry at a time of unprecedented global uncertainty.
He thanked the Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, and the Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Samir Sinha, for their leadership and proactive intervention in securing a moderate adjustment to ATF prices.
“Their timely intervention will go a long way in helping airlines navigate one of the most challenging global crises in recent times, marked by severe external disruptions and volatility in fuel markets,” the statement said. “The Government has, time and again, demonstrated strong and reassuring leadership, steering Indian aviation through global headwinds with clarity and resolve. This decision once again reinforces that commitment,” it added.
" the government’s decision to allow only a partial increase in aviation turbine fuel prices comes as a significant relief for the indian aviation industry at a time of unprecedented global uncertainty.— SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) April 1, 2026
we sincerely thank the hon’ble union minister of civil aviation, shri ram… https://t.co/54ds3X9y7K
Earlier, the Civil Aviation Minister, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, also welcomed the move, terming it “a timely intervention” step to ease pressure on passengers and the aviation industry.
“With ATF prices in India, deregulated since 2001 and revised monthly based on international benchmarks, facing extraordinary pressure due to global energy disruptions and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a steep increase of over 100 per cent was anticipated from 1 April (sic),” the minister wrote on X.
“In this challenging context, the decision by PSU Oil Marketing Companies, under the Ministry of Petroleum in consultation with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, to implement only a partial and staggered increase of 25 per cent (Rs.15/litre) for domestic airlines is both pragmatic and forward-looking, while ensuring that foreign routes bear the full market-aligned price,” he said.
“The calibrated increase is expected to shield passengers from sharp fare hikes, reduce cost pressures on airlines, and support overall sector stability. It is also seen as beneficial for the broader economy by ensuring smooth cargo movement and maintaining air connectivity,” the minister added and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for this timely and considerate intervention on ATF pricing.
With ATF prices in India—deregulated since 2001 and revised monthly based on international benchmarks, facing extraordinary pressure due to global energy disruptions and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a steep increase of over 100% was anticipated from 1 April.— Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) April 1, 2026
In this…
As per the revised rates effective April 1, 2026, ATF prices have increased across major metro cities by approximately 25% compared to a global price hike of 100%. In Delhi, prices rose to Rs 1,04,927 per kilolitre from Rs 96,638.14 in March. Kolkata saw prices increase to Rs 1,09,450 from Rs 99,587.14, while Mumbai recorded a rise to Rs 98,247 from Rs 90,451.87. In Chennai, ATF prices increased to Rs 1,09,873 from Rs 1,00,280.49 last month.
The latest revision comes amid escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia involving the United States, Israel and Iran, which have disrupted global energy supply chains following the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.
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