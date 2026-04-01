ETV Bharat / bharat

Aviation Companies Welcome Partial Hike In ATF Prices Amid Global Uncertainty

FILE- Passenger aircrafts are seen parked at a airport in Chennai on January 31, 2026. ( AFP )

New Delhi: The central government has decided to allow a partial increase of 25% in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices in the country to “help maintain stability in airfares and provide relief to both airlines and passengers amid rising global uncertainties.”

The move has been welcomed by Aviation companies, which thanked the government for materially insulating domestic air travel costs from the substantial rise

Following the government decision, IndiGo released a statement saying the ongoing geopolitical situation in the Middle East had “significantly affected the global supply of ATF, resulting in continuous and steep increases in its prices.”

“We would like to thank the government for materially insulating domestic air travel costs from the substantial rise in ATF prices and for implementing a partial and staggered increase of 25%,” it said

The statement added that IndiGo was reviewing the impact of the revised ATF price, effective April 1, 2026, on its operating costs and will announce its revised fuel charges shortly.

Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, Ajay Singh, said the Government’s decision to allow only a partial increase in ATF prices came as significant relief for the Indian aviation industry at a time of unprecedented global uncertainty.