Centre Allocated Record Rs 10,000 Cr Budget This Fiscal For Bihar's Rail Infrastructure: Vaishnaw
Vaishnaw said five additional platforms are being constructed at Patna station, and the Fatuha station near the state capital is also being developed.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST
Patna/Saran: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said the Centre has allocated a record budget of over Rs 10,000 crore for the development of rail infrastructure in Bihar during the current financial year. Vaishnaw, who was on a day-long visit to the state, flagged off the Chapra Delhi (Anand Vihar) Express, the Mau Delhi (Anand Vihar) Express and the extension of the Doohri Ghat Audihhar MEMU train service up to Varanasi in Saran.
Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary was present on the occasion, while Uttar Pradesh minister AK Sharma joined the event virtually. Addressing the gathering in Saran, Vaishnaw said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has allocated a record railway budget of more than Rs 10,000 crore for the development of rail infrastructure in Bihar in the current financial year".
आज बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री श्री @samrat4bjp जी के साथ बिहार और उत्तर प्रदेश के लिए 3 रेल सेवाओं का हरी झंडी दिखाकर शुभारंभ किया।— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) June 19, 2026
🚄 छपरा-दिल्ली (आनंद विहार) नई एक्सप्रेस रेल सेवा
🚄 मऊ-दिल्ली (आनंद विहार) नियमित एक्सप्रेस
🚄 दोहरीघाट-औड़िहार ट्रेन सेवा का वाराणसी तक विस्तार pic.twitter.com/S8z6eVkUZH
He said five additional platforms are being constructed at Patna station to boost passenger capacity. The railway minister also said the Fatuha station near the state capital is also being developed.
"In the last 12 years under the leadership of Modi, a total of 2,034 km of new railway tracks have been laid in Bihar, which is more than the total rail network of a country like Malaysia," Vaishnaw said.
He added that Bihar has received 11 Amrit Bharat trains and 14 Vande Bharat trains in recent years, and bullet train connectivity would also be introduced in the coming years.
"Bullet train connectivity from Delhi to Lucknow, Lucknow to Varanasi, Varanasi to Patna and Patna to Siliguri will begin in the coming years. The journey time from Delhi to Patna will be reduced to just 4 hours and 41 minutes once the bullet train becomes operational," he said.
The Union minister highlighted that the extension of the Dohari Ghat train service to Varanasi City and the launch of the Chapra-Delhi Weekly Express were both delivered within 39 days, fulfilling the commitments made to the people within the promised 40-day timeframe.
The Centre is also planning to introduce 200 new trains for the state in the coming seven to eight years, he added. He also said locomotives manufactured in the state are being exported abroad.
"Today, the 51st locomotive engine will be exported from the Marhowrah plant in Bihar to an African country," he said. Vaishnaw added that railway projects worth around Rs 1.15 lakh crore are currently under implementation in the state.
Earlier in the day, the minister, along with the CM, visited the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI)-Patna Incubation Facility and interacted with innovators and young entrepreneurs, reaffirming the government's commitment to fostering innovation, entrepreneurship and technology-led growth in Bihar.
Vaishnaw highlighted that the rapidly growing global semiconductor industry presents a major opportunity for India and assured support for establishing world-class semiconductor design facilities in Bihar's leading engineering institutions.
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