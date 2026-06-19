ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Allocated Record Rs 10,000 Cr Budget This Fiscal For Bihar's Rail Infrastructure: Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, right, and Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary speak to the media after an IT startup programme at the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), in Patna, Bihar, Friday, June 19, 2026. ( PTI )

Patna/Saran: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said the Centre has allocated a record budget of over Rs 10,000 crore for the development of rail infrastructure in Bihar during the current financial year. Vaishnaw, who was on a day-long visit to the state, flagged off the Chapra Delhi (Anand Vihar) Express, the Mau Delhi (Anand Vihar) Express and the extension of the Doohri Ghat Audihhar MEMU train service up to Varanasi in Saran.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary was present on the occasion, while Uttar Pradesh minister AK Sharma joined the event virtually. Addressing the gathering in Saran, Vaishnaw said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has allocated a record railway budget of more than Rs 10,000 crore for the development of rail infrastructure in Bihar in the current financial year".

He said five additional platforms are being constructed at Patna station to boost passenger capacity. The railway minister also said the Fatuha station near the state capital is also being developed.

"In the last 12 years under the leadership of Modi, a total of 2,034 km of new railway tracks have been laid in Bihar, which is more than the total rail network of a country like Malaysia," Vaishnaw said.

He added that Bihar has received 11 Amrit Bharat trains and 14 Vande Bharat trains in recent years, and bullet train connectivity would also be introduced in the coming years.